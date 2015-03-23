iifl-logo-icon 1
Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

23.5
(-0.84%)
Mar 23, 2015

QUICKLINKS FOR Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged

Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

1.65

1.34

1.57

0.24

Depreciation

-1.87

-2.08

-1.84

-2.12

Tax paid

-0.53

-0.38

-0.48

-0.09

Working capital

-1.82

4.61

-0.77

Other operating items

Operating

-2.57

3.48

-1.53

Capital expenditure

2.2

11.98

0.31

Free cash flow

-0.37

15.46

-1.21

Equity raised

50.68

53.73

45.77

Investing

0.18

-6.11

3.05

Financing

-0.86

5.2

-0.04

Dividends paid

0.57

0.37

0.35

0

Net in cash

50.19

68.66

47.92

