Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
1.65
1.34
1.57
0.24
Depreciation
-1.87
-2.08
-1.84
-2.12
Tax paid
-0.53
-0.38
-0.48
-0.09
Working capital
-1.82
4.61
-0.77
Other operating items
Operating
-2.57
3.48
-1.53
Capital expenditure
2.2
11.98
0.31
Free cash flow
-0.37
15.46
-1.21
Equity raised
50.68
53.73
45.77
Investing
0.18
-6.11
3.05
Financing
-0.86
5.2
-0.04
Dividends paid
0.57
0.37
0.35
0
Net in cash
50.19
68.66
47.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.