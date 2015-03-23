Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.63
-3.55
Op profit growth
-7.7
30.76
EBIT growth
29.02
9.42
Net profit growth
14.9
-35.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.53
9.95
7.33
EBIT margin
7.05
5.27
4.64
Net profit margin
2.44
2.05
3.09
RoCE
5.02
4.45
RoNW
0.51
0.47
RoA
0.43
0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.57
0.51
1.37
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-0.99
-1.26
-1.18
Book value per share
31.77
32
44.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
42.1
28.03
9.89
P/CEPS
-24.21
-11.32
-11.4
P/B
0.75
0.44
0.3
EV/EBIDTA
6.26
3.98
1.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
89.78
66.21
40.45
Tax payout
-41.98
-37.28
-32.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
134.41
145.1
Inventory days
72.26
70.21
Creditor days
-29.84
-25.62
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.47
-2.62
-70.43
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.03
-0.14
Net debt / op. profit
-0.72
-0.43
-1.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.55
-43.13
-49.59
Employee costs
-19.42
-16.93
-15.19
Other costs
-28.49
-29.98
-27.86
