Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged Key Ratios

23.5
(-0.84%)
Mar 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.63

-3.55

Op profit growth

-7.7

30.76

EBIT growth

29.02

9.42

Net profit growth

14.9

-35.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.53

9.95

7.33

EBIT margin

7.05

5.27

4.64

Net profit margin

2.44

2.05

3.09

RoCE

5.02

4.45

RoNW

0.51

0.47

RoA

0.43

0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.57

0.51

1.37

Dividend per share

0.5

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-0.99

-1.26

-1.18

Book value per share

31.77

32

44.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

42.1

28.03

9.89

P/CEPS

-24.21

-11.32

-11.4

P/B

0.75

0.44

0.3

EV/EBIDTA

6.26

3.98

1.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

89.78

66.21

40.45

Tax payout

-41.98

-37.28

-32.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

134.41

145.1

Inventory days

72.26

70.21

Creditor days

-29.84

-25.62

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.47

-2.62

-70.43

Net debt / equity

-0.05

-0.03

-0.14

Net debt / op. profit

-0.72

-0.43

-1.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.55

-43.13

-49.59

Employee costs

-19.42

-16.93

-15.19

Other costs

-28.49

-29.98

-27.86

