Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
29.29
30.35
32.79
20.43
yoy growth (%)
-3.48
-7.44
60.45
Raw materials
-12.53
-13.39
-16.26
-5.65
As % of sales
42.77
44.13
49.59
27.64
Employee costs
-5.46
-5.05
-4.95
-4.46
As % of sales
18.66
16.66
15.12
21.83
Other costs
-8.23
-8.63
-9.09
-8.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.09
28.45
27.72
40.26
Operating profit
3.06
3.26
2.47
2.09
OPM
10.46
10.75
7.54
10.25
Depreciation
-1.87
-2.08
-1.84
-2.12
Interest expense
-0.65
-0.47
-0.02
-0.01
Other income
1.12
0.64
0.96
0.28
Profit before tax
1.65
1.34
1.57
0.24
Taxes
-0.53
-0.38
-0.48
-0.09
Tax rate
-32.46
-28.48
-31.1
-38.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.11
0.96
1.08
0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.11
0.96
1.08
0.15
yoy growth (%)
15.81
-10.87
612.7
NPM
3.81
3.18
3.3
0.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.