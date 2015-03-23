iifl-logo-icon 1
Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

23.5
(-0.84%)
Mar 23, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

29.29

30.35

32.79

20.43

yoy growth (%)

-3.48

-7.44

60.45

Raw materials

-12.53

-13.39

-16.26

-5.65

As % of sales

42.77

44.13

49.59

27.64

Employee costs

-5.46

-5.05

-4.95

-4.46

As % of sales

18.66

16.66

15.12

21.83

Other costs

-8.23

-8.63

-9.09

-8.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.09

28.45

27.72

40.26

Operating profit

3.06

3.26

2.47

2.09

OPM

10.46

10.75

7.54

10.25

Depreciation

-1.87

-2.08

-1.84

-2.12

Interest expense

-0.65

-0.47

-0.02

-0.01

Other income

1.12

0.64

0.96

0.28

Profit before tax

1.65

1.34

1.57

0.24

Taxes

-0.53

-0.38

-0.48

-0.09

Tax rate

-32.46

-28.48

-31.1

-38.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.11

0.96

1.08

0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.11

0.96

1.08

0.15

yoy growth (%)

15.81

-10.87

612.7

NPM

3.81

3.18

3.3

0.74

