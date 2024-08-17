Summary

Intellvisions Software Limited (ISL) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and maintenance of digital automated teller machine (ATM) surveillance system, information systems, self service terminals and related subsystems. The products manufactured by the Company include Opti-Q, surveillance solutions, i-Serve, Insight and Experia. Opti-Q provides real-time branch analytics and dynamic customer intelligence while providing visibility, insight, and answers for streamlining customer flows, optimizing resources and creating new revenue streams. Surveillance solutions provide hardware, software and professional services. Insight provides context based set of tools for gathering, tracking and analyzing customer responses in real-time. Experia provides users managing screen layouts and playlist schedules. It provides solutions to financial institutions, utilities and telecoms. Intellvisions is a leading provider of Self-Service technologies. Its solutions enable Financial Institutions, Utilities and Telecoms to automate routine transactions to self-service channels thereby increasing operational efficiency while reducing transaction costs.Intellvisions pioneered the evolution of some of the industry firsts-from the Bill Payment Terminal to i-Watch - The ATM Surveillance Solution. Today its technologies has evolved to include Q-Management Systems, Cheque and Cash Deposit Automation Solutions. Every product, driven by our vision of creating automation technologies that so

