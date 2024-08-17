iifl-logo-icon 1
Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged Share Price

23.5
(-0.84%)
Mar 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

23.5

Prev. Close

23.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

23.5

Day's Low

23.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

33.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.81

P/E

10.13

EPS

2.32

Divi. Yield

2.13

Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Intellvisions Software Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Intellvisions Software Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.41%

Non-Promoter- 1.35%

Institutions: 1.35%

Non-Institutions: 48.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

11.41

11.41

8.65

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.73

25.5

22.77

22.09

Net Worth

37.14

36.91

31.42

29.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

29.29

30.35

32.79

20.43

yoy growth (%)

-3.48

-7.44

60.45

Raw materials

-12.53

-13.39

-16.26

-5.65

As % of sales

42.77

44.13

49.59

27.64

Employee costs

-5.46

-5.05

-4.95

-4.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

1.65

1.34

1.57

0.24

Depreciation

-1.87

-2.08

-1.84

-2.12

Tax paid

-0.53

-0.38

-0.48

-0.09

Working capital

-1.82

4.61

-0.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.48

-7.44

60.45

Op profit growth

-6.08

31.86

18.16

EBIT growth

27.05

14.24

522.68

Net profit growth

15.81

-10.87

612.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

31.11

32.34

33.04

Excise Duty

0.62

0.7

0.23

Net Sales

30.47

31.62

32.79

Other Operating Income

0.23

0

0

Other Income

0.88

0.61

0.95

Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Ajay Sarupria

Director

S Nair

Executive Director & CEO

Rajasekharan Menon

Director

Aashish Vyas

Executive Director & COO

Paresh Patel

Director

Shailesh G Hingarh

Director

Rishi Jain

Additional Director

Sanjay Kohli

Company Secretary

Harshvardhan Tarkas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged

Summary

Intellvisions Software Limited (ISL) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and maintenance of digital automated teller machine (ATM) surveillance system, information systems, self service terminals and related subsystems. The products manufactured by the Company include Opti-Q, surveillance solutions, i-Serve, Insight and Experia. Opti-Q provides real-time branch analytics and dynamic customer intelligence while providing visibility, insight, and answers for streamlining customer flows, optimizing resources and creating new revenue streams. Surveillance solutions provide hardware, software and professional services. Insight provides context based set of tools for gathering, tracking and analyzing customer responses in real-time. Experia provides users managing screen layouts and playlist schedules. It provides solutions to financial institutions, utilities and telecoms. Intellvisions is a leading provider of Self-Service technologies. Its solutions enable Financial Institutions, Utilities and Telecoms to automate routine transactions to self-service channels thereby increasing operational efficiency while reducing transaction costs.Intellvisions pioneered the evolution of some of the industry firsts-from the Bill Payment Terminal to i-Watch - The ATM Surveillance Solution. Today its technologies has evolved to include Q-Management Systems, Cheque and Cash Deposit Automation Solutions. Every product, driven by our vision of creating automation technologies that so
