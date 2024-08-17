Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹23.5
Prev. Close₹23.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹23.5
Day's Low₹23.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹33.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.81
P/E10.13
EPS2.32
Divi. Yield2.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
11.41
11.41
8.65
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.73
25.5
22.77
22.09
Net Worth
37.14
36.91
31.42
29.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
29.29
30.35
32.79
20.43
yoy growth (%)
-3.48
-7.44
60.45
Raw materials
-12.53
-13.39
-16.26
-5.65
As % of sales
42.77
44.13
49.59
27.64
Employee costs
-5.46
-5.05
-4.95
-4.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
1.65
1.34
1.57
0.24
Depreciation
-1.87
-2.08
-1.84
-2.12
Tax paid
-0.53
-0.38
-0.48
-0.09
Working capital
-1.82
4.61
-0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.48
-7.44
60.45
Op profit growth
-6.08
31.86
18.16
EBIT growth
27.05
14.24
522.68
Net profit growth
15.81
-10.87
612.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
31.11
32.34
33.04
Excise Duty
0.62
0.7
0.23
Net Sales
30.47
31.62
32.79
Other Operating Income
0.23
0
0
Other Income
0.88
0.61
0.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Ajay Sarupria
Director
S Nair
Executive Director & CEO
Rajasekharan Menon
Director
Aashish Vyas
Executive Director & COO
Paresh Patel
Director
Shailesh G Hingarh
Director
Rishi Jain
Additional Director
Sanjay Kohli
Company Secretary
Harshvardhan Tarkas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged
Summary
Intellvisions Software Limited (ISL) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and maintenance of digital automated teller machine (ATM) surveillance system, information systems, self service terminals and related subsystems. The products manufactured by the Company include Opti-Q, surveillance solutions, i-Serve, Insight and Experia. Opti-Q provides real-time branch analytics and dynamic customer intelligence while providing visibility, insight, and answers for streamlining customer flows, optimizing resources and creating new revenue streams. Surveillance solutions provide hardware, software and professional services. Insight provides context based set of tools for gathering, tracking and analyzing customer responses in real-time. Experia provides users managing screen layouts and playlist schedules. It provides solutions to financial institutions, utilities and telecoms. Intellvisions is a leading provider of Self-Service technologies. Its solutions enable Financial Institutions, Utilities and Telecoms to automate routine transactions to self-service channels thereby increasing operational efficiency while reducing transaction costs.Intellvisions pioneered the evolution of some of the industry firsts-from the Bill Payment Terminal to i-Watch - The ATM Surveillance Solution. Today its technologies has evolved to include Q-Management Systems, Cheque and Cash Deposit Automation Solutions. Every product, driven by our vision of creating automation technologies that so
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.