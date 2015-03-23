Intellvisions Software Ltd Merged Management Discussions

A. Overview of the Industry Segments

Intellvisions range of customer experience solutions continue to find favor in the Indian and GCC markets .Our commitment to enhance the products with top end features have now found greater acceptance amongst customers . Undoubtedly, pricing pressures remain but the distinctive designs and features of Intellvisions products have successfully created a niche market for our solutions. Our initiatives in establishing office in the Sultanate of Oman has seen encouraging results and we are witnessing a steady demand for our solutions. As we embark on our future we notice a distinct pattern emerging in the customer landscape, the shift to a leaner approach in retail outlets.

B. Opportunities and Threats

Intellvisions products are now well accepted in the Middle East. Our continued emphasis on innovation has resulted in us garnering a decent market share for our products. In the domestic markets this year has witnessed a perceptible shift in customer preferences including PSU’s to better the customer experience and are sincerely working towards to cut costs through automation. However the pricing continues to be a challenge in domestic market. Moreover, industry has realized the value of our products and is now making their buying decisions based on reliability and the services aspects.

C. Financial performance

Some of the key financial indicators of the Company are :

• Sales : Rs. 23,20,59,924/- • Services : Rs. 7,14,88,497/- • Cost of sales : Rs. 12,92,92,059/- • Gross Profit : Rs. 9,81,01,384/- • Net Profit : Rs. 96,54,284/- • Net Worth : Rs. 36,91,49,596/-

Your Company posted a total income of Rs. 29,29,74,210 and net profit of Rs. 1,11,81,587 for the financial year 2012-13 as against Rs. 30,35,48,421 and Rs. 96,54,284 respectively in the previous year.

D. Cautionary statement

Certain statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis" section may be forward looking and are stated as required by applicable laws and regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future performance and outlook.