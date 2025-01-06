Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.15
-1.28
0.72
1.16
Depreciation
-1.84
-1.9
-1.81
-1.4
Tax paid
-0.69
0.28
-0.21
-0.35
Working capital
-0.43
2.34
-2.51
-0.16
Other operating items
Operating
0.18
-0.56
-3.8
-0.75
Capital expenditure
1.3
-1.06
2.65
6
Free cash flow
1.48
-1.62
-1.15
5.24
Equity raised
15.07
17.05
18.02
18.4
Investing
1.98
-1.67
-3.2
0.38
Financing
-0.8
0.4
-2.01
4.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.74
14.16
11.65
28.2
