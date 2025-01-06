iifl-logo-icon 1
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44.4
(-2.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inter State Oil FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.15

-1.28

0.72

1.16

Depreciation

-1.84

-1.9

-1.81

-1.4

Tax paid

-0.69

0.28

-0.21

-0.35

Working capital

-0.43

2.34

-2.51

-0.16

Other operating items

Operating

0.18

-0.56

-3.8

-0.75

Capital expenditure

1.3

-1.06

2.65

6

Free cash flow

1.48

-1.62

-1.15

5.24

Equity raised

15.07

17.05

18.02

18.4

Investing

1.98

-1.67

-3.2

0.38

Financing

-0.8

0.4

-2.01

4.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.74

14.16

11.65

28.2

