Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd Share Price

48.4
(6.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.96
  • Day's High49.75
  • 52 Wk High58.4
  • Prev. Close45.51
  • Day's Low45.96
  • 52 Wk Low 33.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

45.96

Prev. Close

45.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

49.75

Day's Low

45.96

52 Week's High

58.4

52 Week's Low

33.5

Book Value

37.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.45%

Institutions: 0.44%

Non-Institutions: 54.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.99

4.99

4.99

4.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.18

12.32

12.75

10.02

Net Worth

18.17

17.31

17.74

15.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.53

30.87

31.74

26.67

yoy growth (%)

11.86

-2.75

19

28.72

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1

-0.94

-0.9

-0.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.15

-1.28

0.72

1.16

Depreciation

-1.84

-1.9

-1.81

-1.4

Tax paid

-0.69

0.28

-0.21

-0.35

Working capital

-0.43

2.34

-2.51

-0.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.86

-2.75

19

28.72

Op profit growth

99.04

-41.28

-16.38

34.36

EBIT growth

-1,117.01

-121

-6.13

37.74

Net profit growth

-346.28

-295

-36.17

6.28

No Record Found

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pooja Sarda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nand Kumar Bhatter

Whole Time Director

Siddhant Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd

Summary

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd, originally promoted by Shanti Lal Jain and Sanjal Jain was incorporated as Patodi Dalmia Investors Pvt Ltd in West Bengal in May 84. The Company is a leading player in transport industry, which operates a total of 18 fleets throughout India. With a fleet of 300-400 owned and attached vehicles, it provide reliable transportation services for a variety of materials, including white edible oils, chemicals like Methanol, Emulsion, Cyclo-pentene, and Acid Slurry, as well as LPG, Butane 1, Proylene, Propane, Butadine, and C4. It has camp offices in Chennai, Kandla, Hazira, Baroda and Mumbai from were loading and unloading takes place.The Company is widely acknowledged as a leading transporter of bulk liquids and gases in India today with a strong presence in the Eastern Region. There vehicles are easily spotted in the East to West, East to North and East to South corridors and vice versa. There bulk liquid carrier fleet includes single and multi-compartment tankers, SS Tankers, and the newly introduced integrated tanker trailers with high end facilities.In 1995, the company diversified into bulk tanker transportation, goods transportation and leasing business in which the promoters have two decade of experience. To part-finance its diversification programme of transportation business (for acquiring tanker lorries) and augment long term resources it came out with a public issue in Mar 1995.In 1996-97, the due to unfavourable market conditions both in bo
Company FAQs

What is the Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd share price today?

The Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd is ₹24.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd is 0 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd is ₹33.5 and ₹58.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd?

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.40%, 3 Years at 9.78%, 1 Year at 1.11%, 6 Month at 10.84%, 3 Month at 7.82% and 1 Month at 2.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.88 %
Institutions - 0.44 %
Public - 54.68 %

