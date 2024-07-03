Summary

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd, originally promoted by Shanti Lal Jain and Sanjal Jain was incorporated as Patodi Dalmia Investors Pvt Ltd in West Bengal in May 84. The Company is a leading player in transport industry, which operates a total of 18 fleets throughout India. With a fleet of 300-400 owned and attached vehicles, it provide reliable transportation services for a variety of materials, including white edible oils, chemicals like Methanol, Emulsion, Cyclo-pentene, and Acid Slurry, as well as LPG, Butane 1, Proylene, Propane, Butadine, and C4. It has camp offices in Chennai, Kandla, Hazira, Baroda and Mumbai from were loading and unloading takes place.The Company is widely acknowledged as a leading transporter of bulk liquids and gases in India today with a strong presence in the Eastern Region. There vehicles are easily spotted in the East to West, East to North and East to South corridors and vice versa. There bulk liquid carrier fleet includes single and multi-compartment tankers, SS Tankers, and the newly introduced integrated tanker trailers with high end facilities.In 1995, the company diversified into bulk tanker transportation, goods transportation and leasing business in which the promoters have two decade of experience. To part-finance its diversification programme of transportation business (for acquiring tanker lorries) and augment long term resources it came out with a public issue in Mar 1995.In 1996-97, the due to unfavourable market conditions both in bo

Read More