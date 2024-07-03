Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹45.96
Prev. Close₹45.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹49.75
Day's Low₹45.96
52 Week's High₹58.4
52 Week's Low₹33.5
Book Value₹37.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.18
12.32
12.75
10.02
Net Worth
18.17
17.31
17.74
15.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.53
30.87
31.74
26.67
yoy growth (%)
11.86
-2.75
19
28.72
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1
-0.94
-0.9
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.15
-1.28
0.72
1.16
Depreciation
-1.84
-1.9
-1.81
-1.4
Tax paid
-0.69
0.28
-0.21
-0.35
Working capital
-0.43
2.34
-2.51
-0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.86
-2.75
19
28.72
Op profit growth
99.04
-41.28
-16.38
34.36
EBIT growth
-1,117.01
-121
-6.13
37.74
Net profit growth
-346.28
-295
-36.17
6.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pooja Sarda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nand Kumar Bhatter
Whole Time Director
Siddhant Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Sharma
Reports by Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd
Summary
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd, originally promoted by Shanti Lal Jain and Sanjal Jain was incorporated as Patodi Dalmia Investors Pvt Ltd in West Bengal in May 84. The Company is a leading player in transport industry, which operates a total of 18 fleets throughout India. With a fleet of 300-400 owned and attached vehicles, it provide reliable transportation services for a variety of materials, including white edible oils, chemicals like Methanol, Emulsion, Cyclo-pentene, and Acid Slurry, as well as LPG, Butane 1, Proylene, Propane, Butadine, and C4. It has camp offices in Chennai, Kandla, Hazira, Baroda and Mumbai from were loading and unloading takes place.The Company is widely acknowledged as a leading transporter of bulk liquids and gases in India today with a strong presence in the Eastern Region. There vehicles are easily spotted in the East to West, East to North and East to South corridors and vice versa. There bulk liquid carrier fleet includes single and multi-compartment tankers, SS Tankers, and the newly introduced integrated tanker trailers with high end facilities.In 1995, the company diversified into bulk tanker transportation, goods transportation and leasing business in which the promoters have two decade of experience. To part-finance its diversification programme of transportation business (for acquiring tanker lorries) and augment long term resources it came out with a public issue in Mar 1995.In 1996-97, the due to unfavourable market conditions both in bo
Read More
The Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd is ₹24.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd is 0 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd is ₹33.5 and ₹58.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.40%, 3 Years at 9.78%, 1 Year at 1.11%, 6 Month at 10.84%, 3 Month at 7.82% and 1 Month at 2.92%.
