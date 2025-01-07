iifl-logo-icon 1
Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.27
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:12:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.53

30.87

31.74

26.67

yoy growth (%)

11.86

-2.75

19

28.72

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1

-0.94

-0.9

-0.86

As % of sales

2.89

3.06

2.86

3.25

Other costs

-30.89

-28.6

-28.58

-23.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.46

92.64

90.02

86.62

Operating profit

2.63

1.32

2.25

2.69

OPM

7.63

4.29

7.11

10.12

Depreciation

-1.84

-1.9

-1.81

-1.4

Interest expense

-0.77

-0.89

-1.11

-0.79

Other income

3.13

0.19

1.39

0.66

Profit before tax

3.15

-1.28

0.72

1.16

Taxes

-0.69

0.28

-0.21

-0.35

Tax rate

-21.97

-22.22

-29.67

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.46

-1

0.51

0.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.46

-1

0.51

0.8

yoy growth (%)

-346.28

-295

-36.17

6.28

NPM

7.13

-3.24

1.61

3.01

