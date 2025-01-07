Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.53
30.87
31.74
26.67
yoy growth (%)
11.86
-2.75
19
28.72
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1
-0.94
-0.9
-0.86
As % of sales
2.89
3.06
2.86
3.25
Other costs
-30.89
-28.6
-28.58
-23.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.46
92.64
90.02
86.62
Operating profit
2.63
1.32
2.25
2.69
OPM
7.63
4.29
7.11
10.12
Depreciation
-1.84
-1.9
-1.81
-1.4
Interest expense
-0.77
-0.89
-1.11
-0.79
Other income
3.13
0.19
1.39
0.66
Profit before tax
3.15
-1.28
0.72
1.16
Taxes
-0.69
0.28
-0.21
-0.35
Tax rate
-21.97
-22.22
-29.67
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.46
-1
0.51
0.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.46
-1
0.51
0.8
yoy growth (%)
-346.28
-295
-36.17
6.28
NPM
7.13
-3.24
1.61
3.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.