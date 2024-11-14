Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

INTER STATE OIL CARRIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. This is for your information and record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to our letter dated 04.11.2024, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. i.e. Thursday, the 14th Day of November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, has amongst other matters have approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Annexed hereto and marked as Annexure - A. Kindly take on record the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

INTER STATE OIL CARRIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please find attached herewith the information for your record. Please find attached herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday, 9th August, 2024. Please find attached herewith the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

INTER STATE OIL CARRIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Company did not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025 With reference to our letter dated 14.05.2024, please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, the 23rd day of May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

Appointment of Mr. Siddhant Jain as Executive Director (Whole Time Director) for a term of 3 years with effect from 2nd May, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024