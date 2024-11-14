iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd Board Meeting

44.7
(1.82%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inter State Oil CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
INTER STATE OIL CARRIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. This is for your information and record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to our letter dated 04.11.2024, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. i.e. Thursday, the 14th Day of November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, has amongst other matters have approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Annexed hereto and marked as Annexure - A. Kindly take on record the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
INTER STATE OIL CARRIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please find attached herewith the information for your record. Please find attached herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday, 9th August, 2024. Please find attached herewith the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
INTER STATE OIL CARRIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Company did not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025 With reference to our letter dated 14.05.2024, please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, the 23rd day of May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20242 May 2024
Appointment of Mr. Siddhant Jain as Executive Director (Whole Time Director) for a term of 3 years with effect from 2nd May, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
INTER STATE OIL CARRIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. INTER STATE OIL CARRIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to letter dated 31.01.2024 and rescheduling of Board Meeting letter dated 06.02.24, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. Monday, the 12th Day of February, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company, have approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Said unaudited financial results have been subjected to Limited Review by the Companys Statutory Auditors, M/s. Patni & co. and also reviewed by Companys Audit Committee in their meeting held earlier today. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review report is enclosed herewith and marked as Annexure - A for your perusal, necessary action and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Inter State Oil: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.