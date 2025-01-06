Interactive Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.65
0.18
0.66
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.04
-0.16
-0.01
Working capital
0.26
0.05
-0.42
1.58
Other operating items
Operating
0.7
0.17
0.07
1.58
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.13
Free cash flow
0.7
0.17
0.07
1.45
Equity raised
2.49
4.28
4.47
1.54
Investing
0.64
-2.88
2.01
3.31
Financing
0
0.2
0.46
0.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.84
1.78
7.01
6.57
