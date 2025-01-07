iifl-logo-icon 1
Interactive Financial Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47
(-2.41%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.64

0.63

2.54

0.42

yoy growth (%)

0.73

-74.94

494.05

-7.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.12

-1.89

-0.29

As % of sales

10.79

19.3

74.32

69.41

Other costs

-0.31

-0.45

-0.16

-0.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.87

71.56

6.41

126.84

Operating profit

0.25

0.05

0.49

-0.41

OPM

40.32

9.12

19.26

-96.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Other income

0.39

0.12

0.2

0.46

Profit before tax

0.65

0.18

0.66

0.02

Taxes

-0.2

-0.04

-0.16

-0.01

Tax rate

-31.13

-27.11

-25.16

-57.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.45

0.13

0.49

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.45

0.13

0.49

0.01

yoy growth (%)

240.96

-73.36

4,094.89

-107.45

NPM

70.1

20.71

19.48

2.75

