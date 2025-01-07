Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.64
0.63
2.54
0.42
yoy growth (%)
0.73
-74.94
494.05
-7.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.12
-1.89
-0.29
As % of sales
10.79
19.3
74.32
69.41
Other costs
-0.31
-0.45
-0.16
-0.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.87
71.56
6.41
126.84
Operating profit
0.25
0.05
0.49
-0.41
OPM
40.32
9.12
19.26
-96.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Other income
0.39
0.12
0.2
0.46
Profit before tax
0.65
0.18
0.66
0.02
Taxes
-0.2
-0.04
-0.16
-0.01
Tax rate
-31.13
-27.11
-25.16
-57.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.45
0.13
0.49
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.45
0.13
0.49
0.01
yoy growth (%)
240.96
-73.36
4,094.89
-107.45
NPM
70.1
20.71
19.48
2.75
