Interactive Financial Services Ltd Share Price

47.48
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:47:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.25
  • Day's High48.49
  • 52 Wk High60.56
  • Prev. Close47.48
  • Day's Low45.11
  • 52 Wk Low 16.34
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E5.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.75
  • EPS9.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Interactive Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

45.25

Prev. Close

47.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0.76

Day's High

48.49

Day's Low

45.11

52 Week's High

60.56

52 Week's Low

16.34

Book Value

50.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.31

P/E

5.26

EPS

9.03

Divi. Yield

0

Interactive Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Interactive Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Interactive Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Interactive Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.48

5.6

4.87

1.85

Net Worth

12.49

8.61

7.88

4.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.64

0.63

2.54

0.42

yoy growth (%)

0.73

-74.94

494.05

-7.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.12

-1.89

-0.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.65

0.18

0.66

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.04

-0.16

-0.01

Working capital

0.26

0.05

-0.42

1.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.73

-74.94

494.05

-7.54

Op profit growth

345

-88.12

-218.86

208.74

EBIT growth

259.85

-73.68

1,279.2

-138.63

Net profit growth

240.96

-73.36

4,094.89

-107.45

No Record Found

Interactive Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Interactive Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Mayur Parikh

Managing Director & CFO

Pradip Sandhir

Independent Director

Rutu Sanghvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jaini Jain

Independent Director

Raghav Jobanputra

Additional Director

Monil Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Interactive Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Interactive Financial Services Limited was incorporated on October 24, 1994. IFSL is a Category- I Merchant Banker registered with SEBI. As per the main object, the business of the Company is of financial, leasing, and software solutions.Interactive Financial Services Limited is an enterprise IT solutions provider, serving customers globally with its excellence in software engineering, cloud computing, mobile and wearable, and AI powered analytics. The Company is basically into providing medical related software in the United States which enables the patients to connect to the medical advisory person swiftly which help them to resolve the issue and get treatment quickly.The Company enable clients to leverage IFSLs partnership as a strategic business advantage and deliver winning products and value-added services that are innovative, disruptive, and game-changers. It enable enterprises to unlock their potential and take the digital leap. It prefer specializing in verticals, such as healthcare; yet have been expanding its operations through horizontal outreach as well.Apart from these, the Company has been providing services in various areas of capital markets which include Merchant Banking Services and Corporate Advisory Services. Their promoters are having more than 2 decades of experience in the capital markets. They areactively working in SME Listing, Valuation of companies for various transactions, migration to main board, takeovers and business advisory.
Company FAQs

What is the Interactive Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Interactive Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Interactive Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interactive Financial Services Ltd is ₹14.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Interactive Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Interactive Financial Services Ltd is 5.26 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Interactive Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interactive Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interactive Financial Services Ltd is ₹16.34 and ₹60.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Interactive Financial Services Ltd?

Interactive Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.80%, 3 Years at 63.92%, 1 Year at 163.92%, 6 Month at 88.71%, 3 Month at 20.57% and 1 Month at 6.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Interactive Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Interactive Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

