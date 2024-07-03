Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹45.25
Prev. Close₹47.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹48.49
Day's Low₹45.11
52 Week's High₹60.56
52 Week's Low₹16.34
Book Value₹50.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.31
P/E5.26
EPS9.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.48
5.6
4.87
1.85
Net Worth
12.49
8.61
7.88
4.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.64
0.63
2.54
0.42
yoy growth (%)
0.73
-74.94
494.05
-7.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.12
-1.89
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.65
0.18
0.66
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.04
-0.16
-0.01
Working capital
0.26
0.05
-0.42
1.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.73
-74.94
494.05
-7.54
Op profit growth
345
-88.12
-218.86
208.74
EBIT growth
259.85
-73.68
1,279.2
-138.63
Net profit growth
240.96
-73.36
4,094.89
-107.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Mayur Parikh
Managing Director & CFO
Pradip Sandhir
Independent Director
Rutu Sanghvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jaini Jain
Independent Director
Raghav Jobanputra
Additional Director
Monil Shah
Reports by Interactive Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Interactive Financial Services Limited was incorporated on October 24, 1994. IFSL is a Category- I Merchant Banker registered with SEBI. As per the main object, the business of the Company is of financial, leasing, and software solutions.Interactive Financial Services Limited is an enterprise IT solutions provider, serving customers globally with its excellence in software engineering, cloud computing, mobile and wearable, and AI powered analytics. The Company is basically into providing medical related software in the United States which enables the patients to connect to the medical advisory person swiftly which help them to resolve the issue and get treatment quickly.The Company enable clients to leverage IFSLs partnership as a strategic business advantage and deliver winning products and value-added services that are innovative, disruptive, and game-changers. It enable enterprises to unlock their potential and take the digital leap. It prefer specializing in verticals, such as healthcare; yet have been expanding its operations through horizontal outreach as well.Apart from these, the Company has been providing services in various areas of capital markets which include Merchant Banking Services and Corporate Advisory Services. Their promoters are having more than 2 decades of experience in the capital markets. They areactively working in SME Listing, Valuation of companies for various transactions, migration to main board, takeovers and business advisory.
Read More
The Interactive Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interactive Financial Services Ltd is ₹14.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Interactive Financial Services Ltd is 5.26 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interactive Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interactive Financial Services Ltd is ₹16.34 and ₹60.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Interactive Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.80%, 3 Years at 63.92%, 1 Year at 163.92%, 6 Month at 88.71%, 3 Month at 20.57% and 1 Month at 6.84%.
