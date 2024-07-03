Summary

Interactive Financial Services Limited was incorporated on October 24, 1994. IFSL is a Category- I Merchant Banker registered with SEBI. As per the main object, the business of the Company is of financial, leasing, and software solutions.Interactive Financial Services Limited is an enterprise IT solutions provider, serving customers globally with its excellence in software engineering, cloud computing, mobile and wearable, and AI powered analytics. The Company is basically into providing medical related software in the United States which enables the patients to connect to the medical advisory person swiftly which help them to resolve the issue and get treatment quickly.The Company enable clients to leverage IFSLs partnership as a strategic business advantage and deliver winning products and value-added services that are innovative, disruptive, and game-changers. It enable enterprises to unlock their potential and take the digital leap. It prefer specializing in verticals, such as healthcare; yet have been expanding its operations through horizontal outreach as well.Apart from these, the Company has been providing services in various areas of capital markets which include Merchant Banking Services and Corporate Advisory Services. Their promoters are having more than 2 decades of experience in the capital markets. They areactively working in SME Listing, Valuation of companies for various transactions, migration to main board, takeovers and business advisory.

