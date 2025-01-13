Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Interactive Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Letter of Offer Draft Letter of Offer Record Date Rights Issue Price Entitlement ratio Total Issue Size and other ancillary matters thereto. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 13, 2025, approved issue of 39,17,030 Equity Shares, Issue price, Rights Entitlement Ratio, Record date and other ancillary matters thereto. Total number of Equity Shares (Fully paid-up) and Rights Issue Size: 39,17,030 Equity Shares (Fully paid up) of Rs. 30/- each aggregating to an amount of Rs. 1175.11 lakhs* in total. * Assuming Full Subscription with respect to Rights Equity Shares. Right entitlement Ratio: 13 (Thirteen) Rights Equity Shares for every 10 (Ten) Fully Paid Equity Shares held by the Existing Shareholders on the Record Date. Rights Issue Price: Rs. 30/- per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 20/- per Rights Equity Share) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Interactive Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. Board outcome for Financial Results of the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 1411.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors have approved the Draft Letter of Offer in regards to the Rights Issue of Equity Shares in the meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 04:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Interactive Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of shares on right issue on Right issue basis to the Existing shareholders of the company. Board meeting outcome for consideration and approval of issue of equity shares on Right issue basis to existing Shareholders and other Agendas. Appointment of M/s. S J Bhesaniya & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Internal auditor of the company to conduct Internal Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Approval of issue of equity shares on Right issue basis to the existing shareholders of the company of value up to Rs 12crore (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Interactive Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Interactive Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the following agendas: 1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Audit Report. 2. Appointment of M/s Insiya Nalawala & Associates, Company Secretaries, (Membership No.: A57573, COP No. 22786, Peer Review No.: 5443/2024) as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-2024. 3. To change the Designation of Mr. Mayur Parikh (DIN: 00005646) from Non-Executive Director to Executive Director. Read less.. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Audit Report Appointment of M/s Insiya Nalawala & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the FY 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024