To,

The Members,

The Directors are pleased to present the 30th Board Report of Interactive Financial Services Limited (“the Company”) together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

The financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

(Rupees in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 306.65 155.77 Other Income 41.03 122.70 Total Income 347.68 278.47 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional Items and Tax Expense 158.89 155.16 Less: Depreciation/ Amortization/ Impairment 0.63 0.16 Profit before Finance Costs, Exceptional Items and Tax Expense 158.26 155 Less: Financial Costs 1.51 1.58 Profit before Exceptional Items and Tax Expense 156.75 153.42 Add/(less): Exceptional items 0 0 Profit before Tax Expense 156.75 153.42 Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 95.81 33.32 Profit for the year (1) 60.94 120.10 Other Comprehensive Income/loss (2) 305.54 (47.01) Total (1+2) 366.48 73.09

Revenue from operations Increased to Rs. 306.65 Lakhs as against Rs. 155.77 Lakhs in the previous year showing a Growthof Rs 150.88 Lakhs. The other income in the current year stands Rs. 41.03 Lakhs as against Rs. 122.70 Lakhs in the previous year.

The Profit before Tax for the current year is Rs. 156.76 Lakhs as against Rs. 153.42 Lakhs in the previous year showing a Growth of Rs. 3.33 Lakhs.

The Profit after Tax (PAT) for the current year is Rs. 60.94 Lakhs as against the profit of Rs. 120.10 Lakhs in the previous year showing a Decline of Rs 59.16 Lakhs.

Changes in Registered Office

The Company has shifted its registered office, details of which are mentioned below:

Effective Date From To Reason October 10, 2023 612, 6th Floor, Shree Balaji Heights, Kokilaben Vyas Marg, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad - 380 009, Gujarat, India Office No. 508, Fifth Floor, Priviera Nehru Nagar, Ahmedabad - 380 015, Gujarat, India Operational Convenience

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year 2023-24 and the date of this Report expect the changes provided in this report.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors of your company, has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of your company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances and keeping in view the company policy, has decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for the year under review.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The company is the SEBI Category-I Merchant Banker. The company provides the Merchant Banking and allied Advisory Services.

For further details with respect to overview of the industry and important changes in the industry during the last year, external environment and economic outlook please refer Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Authorized Capital

The authorized share capital of the company is Rs 8,00,00,000/- divided into 80,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each.

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital

As on date of this report the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of your Company stood at Rs. 3,01,31,000 comprising 30,13,100 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

* The Board of Directors of the Company in the Board meeting dated August 29, 2024 have approved, subject to approval of the shareholders, the issue of equity shares on basis of Right Issue to the existing shareholders of the company pursuant to section 62(1)(a) and other rules and regulations applicable as on the date mentioned hereof.

Further details of the issue have been provided in the notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

CREDIT RATING

During the period under review the company is not required to take credit rating.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

During the period under review the provisions relating to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) is not applicable to the company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Director Category 1. Mr. Pradip Sandhir Managing Director 2. Mr. Mayur Parikh Non- Executive 3. Mrs. Rutu Sanghvi Non- Executive Independent Director 4. Mr. Raghav Jobanputra Non- Executive Independent Director

Retirement by rotation and subsequent re-appointment:

Mr. Mayur Parikh (DIN: 00005646), Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, pursuant to Section 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), and being eligible have offered himself for re-appointment.

Appropriate business for his re-appointment is being placed for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM. The brief resume of the Director and other related information has been detailed in the Notice convening the ensuing AGM of the Company.

In terms of Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, brief resume in respect of the Director who is retiring by rotation and proposed to be re-appointed, is provided in the Notice convening the 30th AGM of the Company.

Change in Board Composition

During the period under review, there was no change in the Composition of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Changes in Board Composition after end of financial Year.

The Board of Directors of the Company, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, have approved the change in designation of Mr. Mayur Parikh (DIN: 00005646) from Non-

Executive Director to Non-Executive Director, of the company, w.e.f. May 29, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

On August 29, 2024, the board of directors of the company, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee have appointed Mr. Monil Shah (DIN: 10734738) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director, subject to approval of shareholders of the company. Mr. Monil Shah will hold the office upto the date of 30th Annual General Meeting.

Approval of shareholders is sought at the 30th Annual General Meeting for the:

1. Re-designation of Mr. Mayur Parikh as the Executive Director of the company liable to retire by rotation, and

2. Appointment of Mr. Monil Shah as an Independent Director of the Company

The board and the Nomination & Remuneration Committee recommended the re-designation and appointment the Directors. The detail terms of appointment of the said directors are set out in the explanatory statement of Notice of 30th Annual General meeting.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from Mr. Raghav Jobanputra (DIN: 10066298) and Ms. Rutu Sanghavi (DIN: 09494473) Independent Directors of the Company under Section 149(7) of Companies Act, 2013 confirming that they meet criteria of Independence as per relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations. The Board of Directors of the Company has taken on record the said declarations and confirmation as submitted by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same. The Independent directors have complied with the code for independent director as prescribed in schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and code of conduct for the board of directors and senior management personnel of the company.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have enrolled their names in the online database of Independent Directors by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of the regulatory requirements. Also, the online proficiency self-assessment test as mandated will be undertaken by those Independent Directors of the Company who are not exempted within the prescribed timelines.

The company had formulated and implemented code of conduct for the board of directors and senior management personnel of the company which is available on the Company’s website: http://ifinservices.in/pdf/Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management.pdf

Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, there was no change in the Key Managerial Personnels of the Company.

Hence, as per the provisions of Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, As on the date of this report, Mr. Pradip Sandhir, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Jaini Jain, Company Secretary, are the key managerial personnels of the Company.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board met 5 times during the Financial Year 2023-2024. Board of Directors meeting were held on May 27, 2023, August 14, 2023, October 10, 2023, November 10, 2023, February 14, 2024 to transact various business.

BOARD COMMITTEES

There are various committees constituted as stipulated under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The constitution of all the committees as on March 31, 2024 are mentioned below.

1. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has formed the Audit Committee as per the provisions of the Section 177 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended). The constituted Audit Committee comprises following members as on March 31, 2024.

Name of the Director Designation Nature of Directorship Ms. Rutu Sanghvi Chairman Independent Director Mr. Raghav Jobanputra Member Independent Director Mr. Mayur Parikh Member Non-Executive Director *Mr. Monil Shah Member Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director

*The Audit Committee of the company was duly reconstituted in the Board meeting held on August 29, 2024 and Mr. Monti Shah was appointed as a member in the committee.

The Company Secretary of the Company acts as a Secretary of the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeting of our Company to furnish clarifications to the shareholders in any matter relating to financial statements.

The Committee met 4 times during the Financial Year 2023-2024. The meetings were held on May 27, 2023, August 14, 2023, November 10, 2023, and February 14, 2024 to transact various business.

The powers, roles and terms of reference of the committee are in compliance with the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as applicable.

2. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended). The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises the following members as on March 31, 2024:

Name of the Director Designation Nature of Directorship Mr. Raghav Jobanputra Chairman Independent Director Ms. Rutu Sanghvi Member Independent Director *Mr. Monil Shah Member Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director

*The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company was duly reconstituted in the Board meeting held on August 29, 2024 and Mr. Monil Shah was appointed as a member in the committee.

The Company Secretary of the Company acts as a Secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The Committee met 4 times during the financial year 2023-2024. The meetings were held on May 27, 2023, August 14, 2023, November 10, 2023, and February 14, 2024 to transact various business.

The roles and terms of reference of the committee are in compliance with the Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as applicable.

3. STAKEHOLDERS’ RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Our Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

The constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following members as on March 31, 2024:

Name of the Director Designation Nature of Directorship Ms. Rutu Sanghvi Chairman Independent Director Mr. Raghav Jobanputra Member Independent Director Mr. Pradip Sandhir Member Managing Director

The Company Secretary of the Company acts as a Secretary to the Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The Committee met 1 time during the Financial Year 2023-2024, on November 10, 2023 to transact various business.

The roles and terms of reference of the committee are in compliance with the Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as applicable.

AUDIT COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATIONS

During the year, all recommendations of Audit Committee were approved by the Board of Directors. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has formulated and adopted the Nomination and Remuneration Policy in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee have formulated the criteria for appointment of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company and persons in the Senior Management of the Company, their remuneration including determination of qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other matters as provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or reenactment(s) thereof for the time being in force).

The said policy is available on the website of the company at http://ifinservices.in/pdf/Nomination and Remuneration Policy.pdf

EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed there under and in compliance with the requirements of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of the performance of the Board as a whole, Individual Directors including Independent Directors, NonIndependent Directors, Chairperson and the Board Committees. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Meetings of the board, functioning of the board, effectiveness of board processes, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

The exercise was also carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board excluding the director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Key Managerial Personnel. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES OF THE COMPANY

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors/employees of the Company is set out in “Annexure - [1]” of this report.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of the requirements of Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, Board of Directors of the Company, hereby state and confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Board has adopted policies and procedure for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

During the year no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITOR

The auditor of the Company has not reported any fraud to the Audit Committee or Board or to the Central Government under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURES RELATING TO SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

During the period under review, the company is not having any subsidiary, joint venture and associate company.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Further, Company does not have any deposit which is in violation of Chapter V of the Act.

LOANS TAKEN FROM DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

During the year under review, the Company has not taken loans from any directors of the Company. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The details of Loans, guarantee and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements forming part of Annual Report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the FY 2023-24, Company has entered into some transactions with related parties as defined under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013, which were in the ordinary course of business and at arms’ length basis. Further, the transactions were in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rules framed thereunder and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. All transactions with related parties were entered with approval of the Audit Committee.

The details of the related party transactions as required under IND AS - 24 are set out in Notes to the financial statements.

The Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions, the same is available on Company’s website at http://ifinservices.in/pdf/Related Party Transaction Policy.pdf.

The detail disclosure of these transactions in Form AOC- 2 pursuant to Section 134 (3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is set out as “Annexure - [2]”to this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The provisions relating to the corporate social responsibility are not applicable to the company during the Financial Year 2023-24.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information required under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Conservation of Energy

In its endeavor towards conservation of energy your company ensure optimal use of energy, avoid wastages and conserve energy as far as possible.

Technology Absorption

The Company has not carried out any research and development activities.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The Company has not made any transaction with any foreign country. Therefore, during the period under review there is no Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has a robust Risk Management policy. The Company through Board and Audit Committee oversees the Risk Management process including risk identification, impact assessment, effective implementation of the mitigation plans and risk reporting. Risk Management forms an integral part of the Company’s planning process.

The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. Major risks identified by the business and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on continuing basis.

There are no risks, which in the opinion of the Board threaten the existence of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 4(2)(d)(iv) read with Regulation 22 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The policy enables stakeholders, including individual employees, directors and their representative bodies, to freely communicate their concerns about illegal or unethical practices, instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the company’s code of conduct. The Policy provides adequate safeguards against victimization of Director(s)/ employee(s) and direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases. The Protected Disclosures, if any reported under this Policy will be appropriately and expeditiously investigated by the Chairman.

Your Company hereby affirms that no Director, employee or any other personnel has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and that no complaint was received during the year.

The Whistle Blower Policy has been disclosed on the Company’s website under the weblink https://ifinservices.in/pdf/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY.pdf and has been circulated to all the Directors / employees.

SIGNIFICANT /MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There are no significant/material orders passed by the Regulators, Courts, Tribunals, Statutory and quasijudicial body impacting the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

The details of litigation on tax and other relevant matters are disclosed in the Auditors’ Report and Financial Statements which forms part of this Annual Report.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR

M/s. B. T. Vora & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the company at the 29th AGM held on September 27, 2023 for the second term of five consecutive financial years.

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors’ Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors’ Report dated May 29, 2024 is unmodified and does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or to the Board.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed Ms. Insiya Nalawala, proprietor of M/s Insiya Nalawala and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment

and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Secretarial Audit Report in the prescribed Form No. MR - 3 for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as “Annexure - [3]” to this Report.

The Secretarial Auditor had marked observation/qualification in its report for not taking approval of Shareholders for Loan given by the company to persons in which director of the company was interested, the company had placed the resolution for ratification of shareholders in this 30th AGM.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARD

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards 1 and 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board meetings and General Meetings respectively.

CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC)

During the period under review no corporate insolvency resolution process is initiated against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

IMPLEMENTATION OF CORPORATE ACTION

During the year under review, the company has not failed to implement any corporate actions within the specified time limit.

ANNUAL RETURN

As per the requirements of Section 92(3) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder, the Annual Return for FY 2023-24 is uploaded on the website of the Company and the same is available at https://ifinservices.in/

COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act,2013 are not applicable to the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT (MDAR)

As per requirements of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a detailed review of the developments in the industry, performance of the Company, opportunities and risks, segment wise and product wise performance, internal control systems, outlook etc. of the Company is given under the head Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. However, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is not required to mandatorily comply with the provisions of certain regulations of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and therefore the Company has not provided a separate report on Corporate Governance, although few of the information are provided in this report of Directors under relevant heading.

DISCLOSURES AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has adopted zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has formulated a policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder for prevention and Redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace.

The policy aims to provide protection to employees at workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for the matters connected and incidental thereto, with the objective of providing safe working environment, where employees feel secure.

An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to Redress complaints related to sexual harassment. During the Financial year 2023-24, the company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment at workplace. Further, there was not any complaint pending at the beginning of the year or at the end of the year.

WEBSITE

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Company has maintained a functional website namely https://ifinservices.in/containing basic information about the Company. The website of the Company is containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company.

