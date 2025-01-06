International Data Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.31
-6.13
-4.48
-4.4
Net Worth
-4.11
-3.93
-2.28
-2.2
Minority Interest
Debt
4.2
4
3.88
3.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.09
0.07
1.6
1.62
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.25
1.25
Networking Capital
-0.03
0.02
0.32
0.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0.03
0.35
0.35
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.11
0.03
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
0.08
0.06
1.6
1.62
