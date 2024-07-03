iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

International Data Management Ltd Share Price

35.1
(-4.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.5
  • Day's High36.5
  • 52 Wk High38.32
  • Prev. Close36.78
  • Day's Low35.1
  • 52 Wk Low 14
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-18.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

International Data Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

36.5

Prev. Close

36.78

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

36.5

Day's Low

35.1

52 Week's High

38.32

52 Week's Low

14

Book Value

-18.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

International Data Management Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

International Data Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

International Data Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 74.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

International Data Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.31

-6.13

-4.48

-4.4

Net Worth

-4.11

-3.93

-2.28

-2.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.17

-0.18

-0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.96

0

Working capital

0.01

2.53

-2.21

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-48.22

-7.47

28.89

24.26

EBIT growth

-48.22

-7.47

28.89

452.46

Net profit growth

-48.25

-101.74

-6,955.3

445.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

International Data Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT International Data Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Independent Director

SUNIL KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA

Director & Manager

SASHI SEKHAR MISHRA

Director

Rita Gupta

Independent Director

P S Ravishankar

Independent Director

Suresh Chand Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradeep Tahiliani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by International Data Management Ltd

Summary

International Data Management Limited (IDML) was incorporated on November 09, 1977. The Companys primary line of business had been manufacturing of computers and related peripherals.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the International Data Management Ltd share price today?

The International Data Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of International Data Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Data Management Ltd is ₹7.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of International Data Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of International Data Management Ltd is 0 and -1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of International Data Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Data Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Data Management Ltd is ₹14 and ₹38.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of International Data Management Ltd?

International Data Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.44%, 3 Years at 24.74%, 1 Year at 174.27%, 6 Month at 46.88%, 3 Month at 12.00% and 1 Month at 62.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of International Data Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of International Data Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.27 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 74.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR International Data Management Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.