SectorIT - Software
Open₹36.5
Prev. Close₹36.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹36.5
Day's Low₹35.1
52 Week's High₹38.32
52 Week's Low₹14
Book Value₹-18.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.31
-6.13
-4.48
-4.4
Net Worth
-4.11
-3.93
-2.28
-2.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.17
-0.18
-0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.96
0
Working capital
0.01
2.53
-2.21
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-48.22
-7.47
28.89
24.26
EBIT growth
-48.22
-7.47
28.89
452.46
Net profit growth
-48.25
-101.74
-6,955.3
445.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Independent Director
SUNIL KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA
Director & Manager
SASHI SEKHAR MISHRA
Director
Rita Gupta
Independent Director
P S Ravishankar
Independent Director
Suresh Chand Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradeep Tahiliani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by International Data Management Ltd
Summary
International Data Management Limited (IDML) was incorporated on November 09, 1977. The Companys primary line of business had been manufacturing of computers and related peripherals.
Read More
The International Data Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Data Management Ltd is ₹7.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of International Data Management Ltd is 0 and -1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Data Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Data Management Ltd is ₹14 and ₹38.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
International Data Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.44%, 3 Years at 24.74%, 1 Year at 174.27%, 6 Month at 46.88%, 3 Month at 12.00% and 1 Month at 62.82%.
