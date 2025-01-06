International Data Management Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.17
-0.18
-0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.96
0
Working capital
0.01
2.53
-2.21
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.07
2.35
-3.35
-0.13
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.07
2.35
-3.35
-0.13
Equity raised
-8.62
-8.1
-27.73
-27.44
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.54
4.57
11.34
20.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.16
-1.18
-19.74
-6.75
