Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

INTERNATIONAL DATA MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

INTERNATIONAL DATA MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as attached

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

INTERNATIONAL DATA MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 27th May 2024 as attached The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024