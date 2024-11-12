iifl-logo-icon 1
International Data Management Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
INTERNATIONAL DATA MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
INTERNATIONAL DATA MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as attached
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
INTERNATIONAL DATA MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 27th May 2024 as attached The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
INTERNATIONAL DATA MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting of the company. Outcome of the Board meeting of the Company. Financial results for 31st December 2023 quarter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

