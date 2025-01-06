Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.05
0.55
0.24
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
0.03
Working capital
0.37
-0.06
0.18
0.24
Other operating items
Operating
0.24
-0.29
0.51
0.38
Capital expenditure
-0.14
0.53
-0.19
0.09
Free cash flow
0.1
0.23
0.32
0.48
Equity raised
2.08
2.04
0.91
0.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0.37
0.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.19
2.28
1.61
1.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.