SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹18.74
Prev. Close₹17.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.96
Day's High₹18.74
Day's Low₹16.96
52 Week's High₹19.12
52 Week's Low₹9.27
Book Value₹2.1
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.04
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.84
0.15
1.28
1.08
Net Worth
1.2
3.19
4.32
4.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.22
7.13
7.92
7.07
yoy growth (%)
-12.72
-9.94
11.95
-12.5
Raw materials
-3.75
-3.76
-4.22
-4.26
As % of sales
60.26
52.72
53.28
60.25
Employee costs
-0.8
-0.86
-0.97
-0.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.05
0.55
0.24
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
0.03
Working capital
0.37
-0.06
0.18
0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.72
-9.94
11.95
-12.5
Op profit growth
56.59
-86.61
-384.44
-41.82
EBIT growth
-435.45
-102.26
100.56
62.3
Net profit growth
-148.74
-114.46
70.37
260.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Likhitta Dugar
Independent Director
Suresh Rajasekar
Non Executive Director
ANNJANA DUGAR
Independent Director
S Munnavar Hussain
Independent Director
Velli Paramasivam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sekhar Subramanian
Reports by Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
Summary
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Limited was formerly incorporated as Elcot Hitech Toolroom Limited in August 1991 at Tamil Nadu. The Company was promoted in the joint sector by Electroncis Corporation of Tamilnadu (ELCOT) with technocrat entrepreneurs, S Iyempandi and N K S Kolappan. The Company is in the business of manufacturing plastic moulded components for white goods, automobile and entertainment electronics. It has factory at Nagalkeni, in Chennai. The Company commenced commercial production in 1994 by manufacturing molded component sizes from 200 grams to 3000 grams. It installed 7 molding machines in this facility of capacity ranging from 150 Tons to 850 Tons. It got into a MoU with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bangalore, for technology. Thereafter, it set up a hitech toolroom for manufacture of special moulds, dies and tools and precision components at Sholinganallur, Tamilnadu.
The Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd is ₹10.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd is 0 and 8.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd is ₹9.27 and ₹19.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.64%, 3 Years at 58.30%, 1 Year at 79.40%, 6 Month at 6.69%, 3 Month at 2.59% and 1 Month at 14.64%.
