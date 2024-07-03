iifl-logo-icon 1
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Share Price

16.96
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

  • Open18.74
  • Day's High18.74
  • 52 Wk High19.12
  • Prev. Close17.85
  • Day's Low16.96
  • 52 Wk Low 9.27
  • Turnover (lac)3.96
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value2.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.32
  • Div. Yield0
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

18.74

Prev. Close

17.85

Turnover(Lac.)

3.96

Day's High

18.74

Day's Low

16.96

52 Week's High

19.12

52 Week's Low

9.27

Book Value

2.1

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

20 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.11%

Foreign: 1.10%

Indian: 73.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 25.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.04

3.04

3.04

3.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.84

0.15

1.28

1.08

Net Worth

1.2

3.19

4.32

4.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.22

7.13

7.92

7.07

yoy growth (%)

-12.72

-9.94

11.95

-12.5

Raw materials

-3.75

-3.76

-4.22

-4.26

As % of sales

60.26

52.72

53.28

60.25

Employee costs

-0.8

-0.86

-0.97

-0.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.05

0.55

0.24

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.07

0.03

Working capital

0.37

-0.06

0.18

0.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.72

-9.94

11.95

-12.5

Op profit growth

56.59

-86.61

-384.44

-41.82

EBIT growth

-435.45

-102.26

100.56

62.3

Net profit growth

-148.74

-114.46

70.37

260.06

No Record Found

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Likhitta Dugar

Independent Director

Suresh Rajasekar

Non Executive Director

ANNJANA DUGAR

Independent Director

S Munnavar Hussain

Independent Director

Velli Paramasivam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sekhar Subramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd

Summary

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Limited was formerly incorporated as Elcot Hitech Toolroom Limited in August 1991 at Tamil Nadu. The Company was promoted in the joint sector by Electroncis Corporation of Tamilnadu (ELCOT) with technocrat entrepreneurs, S Iyempandi and N K S Kolappan. The Company is in the business of manufacturing plastic moulded components for white goods, automobile and entertainment electronics. It has factory at Nagalkeni, in Chennai. The Company commenced commercial production in 1994 by manufacturing molded component sizes from 200 grams to 3000 grams. It installed 7 molding machines in this facility of capacity ranging from 150 Tons to 850 Tons. It got into a MoU with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bangalore, for technology. Thereafter, it set up a hitech toolroom for manufacture of special moulds, dies and tools and precision components at Sholinganallur, Tamilnadu.
Company FAQs

What is the Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd share price today?

The Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd is ₹10.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd is 0 and 8.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd is ₹9.27 and ₹19.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd?

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.64%, 3 Years at 58.30%, 1 Year at 79.40%, 6 Month at 6.69%, 3 Month at 2.59% and 1 Month at 14.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.11 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 25.83 %

