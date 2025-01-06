iifl-logo-icon 1
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.11
(1.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.22

7.13

7.92

7.07

yoy growth (%)

-12.72

-9.94

11.95

-12.5

Raw materials

-3.75

-3.76

-4.22

-4.26

As % of sales

60.26

52.72

53.28

60.25

Employee costs

-0.8

-0.86

-0.97

-0.91

As % of sales

12.93

12.12

12.3

12.98

Other costs

-1.54

-2.43

-2.15

-2.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.89

34.09

27.25

29.57

Operating profit

0.11

0.07

0.56

-0.19

OPM

1.9

1.06

7.15

-2.81

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.14

-0.14

Interest expense

0

-0.03

-0.06

-0.06

Other income

0.08

0.07

0.19

0.64

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.05

0.55

0.24

Taxes

-0.01

-0.01

-0.07

0.03

Tax rate

-26.48

35.25

-12.89

15.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

-0.06

0.48

0.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

-0.06

0.48

0.28

yoy growth (%)

-148.74

-114.46

70.37

260.06

NPM

0.54

-0.97

6.08

3.99

