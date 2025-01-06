Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.22
7.13
7.92
7.07
yoy growth (%)
-12.72
-9.94
11.95
-12.5
Raw materials
-3.75
-3.76
-4.22
-4.26
As % of sales
60.26
52.72
53.28
60.25
Employee costs
-0.8
-0.86
-0.97
-0.91
As % of sales
12.93
12.12
12.3
12.98
Other costs
-1.54
-2.43
-2.15
-2.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.89
34.09
27.25
29.57
Operating profit
0.11
0.07
0.56
-0.19
OPM
1.9
1.06
7.15
-2.81
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.14
-0.14
Interest expense
0
-0.03
-0.06
-0.06
Other income
0.08
0.07
0.19
0.64
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.05
0.55
0.24
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
0.03
Tax rate
-26.48
35.25
-12.89
15.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
-0.06
0.48
0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
-0.06
0.48
0.28
yoy growth (%)
-148.74
-114.46
70.37
260.06
NPM
0.54
-0.97
6.08
3.99
