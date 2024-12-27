Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Sekhar Subramanian as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. b. To consider & approve the request received from the Promoters ELECTRONICS CORPORATION OF TAMILNADU LTD for their re-classification of status from Promoter and Promoter group Category to Public category. c. To consider & approve the re-classification of some Promoter shareholders holding physical shares from the status of Promoter and Promoter group Category to Public category due to non-traceability a. Appointment of Mr. Sekhar Subramanian (Membership No. ACS- 3557) as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company b. In supersession to the earlier approval made dated November 11, 2024 to re-classify the outgoing promoter viz., Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd from Promoter shareholder category to Public shareholder category, the Board further approved the said request due to amendment made in the Regulation 31A of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. c. In supersession to the earlier approval made dated November 11, 2024 to re-classify certain category of outgoing promoter shareholders to public shareholders due to non-traceability of vital documents, the Board further approved the said request due to amendment made in the Regulation 31A of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/12/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited financial statements along with the internal audit report of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Submission of Board meeting Outcome for meeting held on 11.11.2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the resignation of Mr. Palagani Udaya Kumar Company Secretary of the Company. 2. the appointment of Mr. Sekhar Subramanian Company Secretary of the Company Submission of Intimation of Postponement of Board Meeting to be held on 14th October 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 4 Aug 2024

IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To take note of the resignation of M/s. Statutory Auditor M/S. Vivekanandan & Associates Chartered Accountants of the Company. 3. To consider the appointment of the Statutory Auditor M/s. KGS & Associates Chartered Accountants of the Company. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th August 2024. Revised outcome for erroneously including the item no. 10 The Resignation of Mr. Palagani Udaya Kumar as Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Appointment of M/s. KGS & Associates as Statutory Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Which Was Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, 27.05.2024 Is Now Postponed And Re-Scheduled On Thursday, 30.05.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) 1. Adoption of Audited Financials for the year ended 31st March 2024 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) 1. Appointment of M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associated as secretarial Auditors of the company for the FY 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Rights issue and Appointment of CFO Finalization of issue Price , Record date and letter of offer of Rights issue Appointment of new CFO we confirm the appointment of Mr. D. Mohan Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 21st March, 2024 as Mr. G. Raghavendran appointed as CFO in the previous meeting could not accept the responsibility and join due to personal reasons (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.03.2024) Board and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue: 1. Up to 1,41,96,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs.5/- each. 2. Issue Price: Rs.7/- per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs.2/- per Rights Equity Share and Face Value of Rs.5/- each). 3. Terms of Payment : On Application: Rs.1.75 per Equity Share (Rs.1.25 towards face value and Rs.0.50 towards premium) On one or more calls: Rs.5.25 per Equity Share (Rs.3.75 towards face value and Rs. 1.50 towards premium). 4. Rights Issue Period: Rights Issue Opening Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 *Last Date of Market Renunciations: Tuesday, April 30, 2024 **Rights Issue Closing Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 *Eligible Equity Shareholders are requested to ensure that renunciation through off-market transfer is completed in such a manner that the Rights Entitlements are credited to the demat account of the Renouncee(s) on or prior to the Issue Closing Date. **Our Board or a duly authorized committee thereof will have the right to extend the Issue period as it may determine from time to time but not exceeding 30 (thirty) days from the Issue Opening Date (inclusive of the Issue Opening Date). Further, no withdrawal of Application shall be permitted by any Applicant after the Issue Closing Date 6. Ratio: 7 Rights Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each for every 3 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders in the Company as on the record date, with the right to renounce (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on20.03.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024