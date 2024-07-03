iifl-logo-icon 1
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Company Summary

18.11
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Summary

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Limited was formerly incorporated as Elcot Hitech Toolroom Limited in August 1991 at Tamil Nadu. The Company was promoted in the joint sector by Electroncis Corporation of Tamilnadu (ELCOT) with technocrat entrepreneurs, S Iyempandi and N K S Kolappan. The Company is in the business of manufacturing plastic moulded components for white goods, automobile and entertainment electronics. It has factory at Nagalkeni, in Chennai. The Company commenced commercial production in 1994 by manufacturing molded component sizes from 200 grams to 3000 grams. It installed 7 molding machines in this facility of capacity ranging from 150 Tons to 850 Tons. It got into a MoU with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bangalore, for technology. Thereafter, it set up a hitech toolroom for manufacture of special moulds, dies and tools and precision components at Sholinganallur, Tamilnadu.

