7:3 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE IYKOT HITECH TOOLROOM LTD(522245) RECORD DATE 03/04/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 07 (Seven) Equity Shares of Rs.05/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.02/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 03 (Three) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/04/2024 DR-604/2024-2025 * As per the terms of Payment : Issue Price of Rs. 7/- is payable as - (1) On Application: Rs.1.75 per Equity Share (Re.1.25 towards face value and Re.0.50 towards premium) 2) On one or more calls: Rs.5.25 per Equity Share (Rs.3.75 towards face value and Rs.1.50 towards premium) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.03.2024)