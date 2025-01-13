J J Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.82
2.82
2.82
2.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.78
6.07
6.9
6.63
Net Worth
9.6
8.89
9.72
9.45
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0.65
0.65
Total Liabilities
9.61
8.89
10.37
10.11
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.46
2.88
7.54
3.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.03
0.05
0.05
Networking Capital
0.58
0.51
0.6
4.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.07
0.16
0.24
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.57
0.49
0.49
4.18
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
-0.12
Cash
0.93
1.5
0.64
2.1
Total Assets
5.98
4.92
8.84
10.12
