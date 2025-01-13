J J Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
58.94
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:53:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR J J Finance Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.82

2.82

2.82

2.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.78

6.07

6.9

6.63

Net Worth

9.6

8.89

9.72

9.45

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0.65

0.65

Total Liabilities

9.61

8.89

10.37

10.11

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.46

2.88

7.54

3.64

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.03

0.05

0.05

Networking Capital

0.58

0.51

0.6

4.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0.07

0.16

0.24

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.57

0.49

0.49

4.18

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

-0.12

Cash

0.93

1.5

0.64

2.1

Total Assets

5.98

4.92

8.84

10.12

J J Finance Corp : related Articles

No Record Found

