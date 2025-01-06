J J Finance Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.05
-3.63
2.15
0.89
Other operating items
Operating
1.05
-3.63
2.15
0.89
Capital expenditure
-0.13
-2.2
0
0
Free cash flow
0.92
-5.83
2.15
0.89
Equity raised
12.72
9.19
5.44
4.36
Investing
0.05
3.35
-1.4
-0.56
Financing
0.03
0.02
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.72
6.73
6.19
4.69
