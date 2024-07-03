iifl-logo-icon 1
J J Finance Corporation Ltd Share Price

46
(4.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.21
  • Day's High46.21
  • 52 Wk High50
  • Prev. Close44.01
  • Day's Low45.5
  • 52 Wk Low 17.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E16.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.26
  • EPS2.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

J J Finance Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

46.21

Prev. Close

44.01

Turnover(Lac.)

0.81

Day's High

46.21

Day's Low

45.5

52 Week's High

50

52 Week's Low

17.1

Book Value

37.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.97

P/E

16.93

EPS

2.6

Divi. Yield

0

J J Finance Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

J J Finance Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

J J Finance Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.44%

Non-Promoter- 39.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

J J Finance Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.82

2.82

2.82

2.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.78

6.07

6.9

6.63

Net Worth

9.6

8.89

9.72

9.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.05

-3.63

2.15

0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

J J Finance Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT J J Finance Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Anil Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Hilla Eruch Bhathena

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar Poddar

Non Executive Director

Shyam Bagaria

Independent Director

SURJIT SINGH

Additional Director

Sumita Chhetry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pallavi Dhandhania

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by J J Finance Corporation Ltd

Summary

J J Finance Corporation Limited was originally incorporated on July 17, 1982 as a Private Limited Company, named J.J. Leasing & Hiring Pvt Ltd and subsequently converted into J.J. Leasing & Hiring Limited on February 08, 1984. Then after, the Company changed its name and obtained a fresh Certificate Of Incorporation consequent on change of name to J J Finance Corporation Limited on September 22, 1995. The Company started its Electricity Generation Plant in March, 1996. The Companys main business are Electricity Generation, Leasing and Hire purchase, Finance, Real Estate, Investments and dealing in Shares and Securities. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India- Kolkata. The Overall Management of the Company vests with the Board of Directors comprising of persons with different abilities and having experience in diversified fields. The company has been built on high standards of integrity, fair business practices, efficient, safe and trusted financial policies.
Company FAQs

What is the J J Finance Corporation Ltd share price today?

The J J Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.

What is the Market Cap of J J Finance Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J J Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹12.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of J J Finance Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of J J Finance Corporation Ltd is 16.93 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of J J Finance Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J J Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J J Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹17.1 and ₹50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of J J Finance Corporation Ltd?

J J Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.68%, 3 Years at -15.17%, 1 Year at 152.35%, 6 Month at 92.52%, 3 Month at 11.84% and 1 Month at 14.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of J J Finance Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of J J Finance Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.56 %

