SectorFinance
Open₹46.21
Prev. Close₹44.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹46.21
Day's Low₹45.5
52 Week's High₹50
52 Week's Low₹17.1
Book Value₹37.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.97
P/E16.93
EPS2.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.82
2.82
2.82
2.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.78
6.07
6.9
6.63
Net Worth
9.6
8.89
9.72
9.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.05
-3.63
2.15
0.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Anil Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Hilla Eruch Bhathena
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Kumar Poddar
Non Executive Director
Shyam Bagaria
Independent Director
SURJIT SINGH
Additional Director
Sumita Chhetry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallavi Dhandhania
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by J J Finance Corporation Ltd
Summary
J J Finance Corporation Limited was originally incorporated on July 17, 1982 as a Private Limited Company, named J.J. Leasing & Hiring Pvt Ltd and subsequently converted into J.J. Leasing & Hiring Limited on February 08, 1984. Then after, the Company changed its name and obtained a fresh Certificate Of Incorporation consequent on change of name to J J Finance Corporation Limited on September 22, 1995. The Company started its Electricity Generation Plant in March, 1996. The Companys main business are Electricity Generation, Leasing and Hire purchase, Finance, Real Estate, Investments and dealing in Shares and Securities. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India- Kolkata. The Overall Management of the Company vests with the Board of Directors comprising of persons with different abilities and having experience in diversified fields. The company has been built on high standards of integrity, fair business practices, efficient, safe and trusted financial policies.
The J J Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J J Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹12.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of J J Finance Corporation Ltd is 16.93 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J J Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J J Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹17.1 and ₹50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
J J Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.68%, 3 Years at -15.17%, 1 Year at 152.35%, 6 Month at 92.52%, 3 Month at 11.84% and 1 Month at 14.40%.
