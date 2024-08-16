AGM 09/09/2024 This is to inform you that the 41st AGM of the shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 09th September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) Read less.. This is to inform you that the 41st AGM of the shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 09th September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Please find attached proceedings of the 41st AGM held today on Monday 9th of September, 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024)