J J Finance Corporation Ltd Company Summary

61.85
(4.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:34:00 AM

J J Finance Corporation Ltd Summary

J J Finance Corporation Limited was originally incorporated on July 17, 1982 as a Private Limited Company, named J.J. Leasing & Hiring Pvt Ltd and subsequently converted into J.J. Leasing & Hiring Limited on February 08, 1984. Then after, the Company changed its name and obtained a fresh Certificate Of Incorporation consequent on change of name to J J Finance Corporation Limited on September 22, 1995. The Company started its Electricity Generation Plant in March, 1996. The Companys main business are Electricity Generation, Leasing and Hire purchase, Finance, Real Estate, Investments and dealing in Shares and Securities. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India- Kolkata. The Overall Management of the Company vests with the Board of Directors comprising of persons with different abilities and having experience in diversified fields. The company has been built on high standards of integrity, fair business practices, efficient, safe and trusted financial policies.

