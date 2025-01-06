|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|6 Jan 2025
|The Extra-ordinary General meeting of the members of the company will be held on 06.01.2025. The Register of the members and Share Transfer book of the company shall remain closed from 31st Dec 2024 TILL 6T January 2025.
|BookCloser
|14 Aug 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
