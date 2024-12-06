Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

J.J.FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To fix the date and time of EGM and the book closure dates. The Extra-ordinary General meeting of the members of the company will be held on 06.01.2025. The Register of the members and Share Transfer book of the company shall remain closed from 31st Dec 2024 TILL 6T January 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

J.J.FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Appointment of Mrs PALLAVI DHANDHANIA as company Secretary and compliance officer Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, i.e.. 06/11/2024 1. considered and approved the unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Appointment of Mrs. PALLAVI DHANDHANIA as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 3. Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024) Limited Review report along with the Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September ,2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 15th day of October, 2024 for approval of Appointment of Mrs. Sumita Chhetry as an Additional Woman Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

J.J.FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Fixation of date of AGM Book Closure and Notice of AGM along with Directors Report for Financial year 2023-24. Any other business with the permission of the chair and the majority of the directors presents at the meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and fixing the date of AGM and Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e., 01st July, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Prahalad Roy Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

J.J.FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 along with auditors report by the Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024