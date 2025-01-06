The Extra-ordinary General meeting of the members of the company will be held on 06.01.2025. The Register of the members and Share Transfer book of the company shall remain closed from 31st Dec 2024 TILL 6T January 2025. The Extra-ordinary General meeting of the company scheduled to be held on 6th Of January 2025 at 3:00P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/12/2024) PROCEEDINGS OF EGM HELD ON 06TH JANUARY, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2025) SUBMISSION OF SCRUTINIZERS REPORT AND DECLARATION OF VOTING RESULT OF THE EGM HELD ON 06.01.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)