Jagson Airlines Ltd Balance Sheet

0.77
(0.00%)
Jul 20, 2020|03:11:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagson Airlines Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

20.17

20.17

20.17

20.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-31.37

-30.38

-29.92

-29.18

Net Worth

-11.2

-10.21

-9.75

-9.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-11.2

-10.21

-9.75

-9.01

Fixed Assets

1.87

1.99

2.01

2.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-13.11

-12.25

-11.8

-11.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.07

1.94

1.94

1.87

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.17

0.19

0.22

0.38

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.15

-0.27

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-13.34

-14.37

-13.81

-13.06

Cash

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.04

Total Assets

-11.19

-10.21

-9.74

-9.01

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagson Airlines Ltd

