Jagson Airlines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
20.17
20.17
20.17
20.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-31.37
-30.38
-29.92
-29.18
Net Worth
-11.2
-10.21
-9.75
-9.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-11.2
-10.21
-9.75
-9.01
Fixed Assets
1.87
1.99
2.01
2.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-13.11
-12.25
-11.8
-11.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.07
1.94
1.94
1.87
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.19
0.22
0.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.15
-0.27
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-13.34
-14.37
-13.81
-13.06
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.04
Total Assets
-11.19
-10.21
-9.74
-9.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.