iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jagson Airlines Ltd Share Price

0.77
(0.00%)
Jul 20, 2020|03:11:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Jagson Airlines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Air Transport Service

Open

0.77

Prev. Close

0.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

0.77

Day's Low

0.74

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jagson Airlines Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jagson Airlines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jagson Airlines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:47 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.52%

Non-Promoter- 28.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jagson Airlines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

20.17

20.17

20.17

20.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-31.37

-30.38

-29.92

-29.18

Net Worth

-11.2

-10.21

-9.75

-9.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.08

-0.1

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.48

-0.43

-0.72

-0.53

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0.21

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.23

-0.44

-0.7

-0.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

386.09

-40.41

37.02

-35.08

EBIT growth

241.15

-39.67

35.9

-89.58

Net profit growth

111.24

-36.97

38.76

-89.59

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jagson Airlines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

4,462.2

261,72,415.1-988.8016,969.696.64

SpiceJet Ltd

SPICEJET

55.74

07,144.12149.9601,565.161.79

TAAL Enterprises Ltd

2,893.75

100.97901.798.720059.18

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

291.65

0408.31-4.150124.38.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jagson Airlines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jagdish Pershad Gupta

Executive Director

Ravinder Kaur Hora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dilip Kumar Choudhary

Company Secretary

Khanish Juneja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chanchal Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jagson Airlines Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jan.94, Jagson Airlines (JAL), acquired the operations from Jagson International, a group company, by taking the aircraft on lease. The company provides air taxi services under the Open Sky Policy of the Government of India. It made a public issue in Oct.94.JAL commenced operations in 1994-95 with one Dornier taken on lease from JIL. During the same year, it inducted one more Dornier to its fleet and opened up new stations like Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kullu, etc. The Company proposes to acquire more aircraft in a phased manner and include new stations like Indore, Raipur, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Jammu.The Company provides air-taxi services for transport of passengers, mail, cargo and/or freight. During 2002-03 the company added one more flight viz Chetak Helicopter and thus taking the total no of flights to 4. The company is having three dornier aircrafts and one chatak helicopter for its operations.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagson Airlines Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.