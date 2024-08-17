SectorAir Transport Service
Open₹0.77
Prev. Close₹0.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹0.77
Day's Low₹0.74
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
20.17
20.17
20.17
20.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-31.37
-30.38
-29.92
-29.18
Net Worth
-11.2
-10.21
-9.75
-9.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.08
-0.1
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.48
-0.43
-0.72
-0.53
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0.21
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.23
-0.44
-0.7
-0.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
386.09
-40.41
37.02
-35.08
EBIT growth
241.15
-39.67
35.9
-89.58
Net profit growth
111.24
-36.97
38.76
-89.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,462.2
|26
|1,72,415.1
|-988.8
|0
|16,969.6
|96.64
SpiceJet Ltd
SPICEJET
55.74
|0
|7,144.12
|149.96
|0
|1,565.16
|1.79
TAAL Enterprises Ltd
2,893.75
|100.97
|901.79
|8.72
|0
|0
|59.18
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
291.65
|0
|408.31
|-4.15
|0
|124.3
|8.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jagdish Pershad Gupta
Executive Director
Ravinder Kaur Hora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dilip Kumar Choudhary
Company Secretary
Khanish Juneja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chanchal Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jagson Airlines Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jan.94, Jagson Airlines (JAL), acquired the operations from Jagson International, a group company, by taking the aircraft on lease. The company provides air taxi services under the Open Sky Policy of the Government of India. It made a public issue in Oct.94.JAL commenced operations in 1994-95 with one Dornier taken on lease from JIL. During the same year, it inducted one more Dornier to its fleet and opened up new stations like Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kullu, etc. The Company proposes to acquire more aircraft in a phased manner and include new stations like Indore, Raipur, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Jammu.The Company provides air-taxi services for transport of passengers, mail, cargo and/or freight. During 2002-03 the company added one more flight viz Chetak Helicopter and thus taking the total no of flights to 4. The company is having three dornier aircrafts and one chatak helicopter for its operations.
