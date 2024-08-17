Jagson Airlines Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jan.94, Jagson Airlines (JAL), acquired the operations from Jagson International, a group company, by taking the aircraft on lease. The company provides air taxi services under the Open Sky Policy of the Government of India. It made a public issue in Oct.94.JAL commenced operations in 1994-95 with one Dornier taken on lease from JIL. During the same year, it inducted one more Dornier to its fleet and opened up new stations like Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kullu, etc. The Company proposes to acquire more aircraft in a phased manner and include new stations like Indore, Raipur, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Jammu.The Company provides air-taxi services for transport of passengers, mail, cargo and/or freight. During 2002-03 the company added one more flight viz Chetak Helicopter and thus taking the total no of flights to 4. The company is having three dornier aircrafts and one chatak helicopter for its operations.