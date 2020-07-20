iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagson Airlines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.77
(0.00%)
Jul 20, 2020

Jagson Airlines Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.48

-0.43

-0.72

-0.53

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0.21

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.23

-0.44

-0.7

-0.4

Other operating items

Operating

-2.51

-0.89

-1.43

-0.94

Capital expenditure

-0.12

-17.12

0

0

Free cash flow

-2.63

-18.01

-1.43

-0.94

Equity raised

-60.76

-59.83

-58.36

-57.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-63.4

-77.84

-59.8

-58.24

