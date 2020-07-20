Jagson Airlines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.48
-0.43
-0.72
-0.53
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0.21
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.23
-0.44
-0.7
-0.4
Other operating items
Operating
-2.51
-0.89
-1.43
-0.94
Capital expenditure
-0.12
-17.12
0
0
Free cash flow
-2.63
-18.01
-1.43
-0.94
Equity raised
-60.76
-59.83
-58.36
-57.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-63.4
-77.84
-59.8
-58.24
