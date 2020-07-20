Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.08
-0.1
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-2.02
-0.33
-0.6
-0.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-2.05
-0.42
-0.7
-0.51
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.57
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-1.48
-0.43
-0.72
-0.53
Taxes
0.21
0
0
0
Tax rate
-14.49
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.27
-0.43
-0.72
-0.53
Exceptional items
0.28
-0.02
-0.01
0
Net profit
-0.98
-0.46
-0.73
-0.53
yoy growth (%)
111.24
-36.97
38.76
-89.59
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.