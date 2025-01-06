Jaipan Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.17
0.18
3.28
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.13
-0.12
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.53
0.24
-1.74
3.23
Other operating items
Operating
1.52
0.28
-1.67
6.38
Capital expenditure
0.16
0.06
0.01
-4.78
Free cash flow
1.68
0.34
-1.65
1.6
Equity raised
15.59
15.58
15.83
9.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.26
0.58
-1.55
-0.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.53
16.5
12.62
10.62
No Record Found
