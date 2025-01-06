iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaipan Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.02
(-10.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Jaipan Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

0.17

0.18

3.28

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.13

-0.12

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.53

0.24

-1.74

3.23

Other operating items

Operating

1.52

0.28

-1.67

6.38

Capital expenditure

0.16

0.06

0.01

-4.78

Free cash flow

1.68

0.34

-1.65

1.6

Equity raised

15.59

15.58

15.83

9.67

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.26

0.58

-1.55

-0.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.53

16.5

12.62

10.62

