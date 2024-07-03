iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaipan Industries Ltd Share Price

38.3
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:00 AM

  • Open40.02
  • Day's High40.02
  • 52 Wk High57.56
  • Prev. Close40.02
  • Day's Low38.3
  • 52 Wk Low 30.13
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jaipan Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

40.02

Prev. Close

40.02

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

40.02

Day's Low

38.3

52 Week's High

57.56

52 Week's Low

30.13

Book Value

6.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jaipan Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Jaipan Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jaipan Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.08%

Non-Promoter- 59.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jaipan Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.1

6.1

6.1

6.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.96

9.39

8.02

7.91

Net Worth

4.14

15.49

14.12

14.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.62

22.09

25.47

27.58

yoy growth (%)

-33.79

-13.27

-7.62

40.54

Raw materials

-11.43

-17.62

-20.67

-21.33

As % of sales

78.19

79.76

81.15

77.35

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.8

-0.67

-0.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

0.17

0.18

3.28

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.13

-0.12

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.53

0.24

-1.74

3.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.79

-13.27

-7.62

40.54

Op profit growth

-8.64

-2.33

-81.63

192.04

EBIT growth

-5.05

-4.79

-83.98

324.98

Net profit growth

-18.92

-4.87

-94.23

8,722.95

No Record Found

Jaipan Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jaipan Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shirish Gotecha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravindra Mishra

Chairman & Managing Director

Veena J Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rakesh Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chandrakant Balde

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Munna Lal Babu Lal

Whole-time Director

J O Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jaipan Industries Ltd

Summary

Jaipan Industries Ltd. was incorporated on April 27, 1965. The Company is in the business of sales and service of Electronic Household Accessories. It has a worldwide network, single sales office, a warehouse and a workforce of over 50 people that sell a single product to about 1,00,000 + customers in India and Abroad. In 2007, the Company launched new models of Mixer Grinders, OvenToaster-Griller, Sandwich Toasters, Geysers, Non-Stick Products and new model of Washing Machine.
Company FAQs

What is the Jaipan Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jaipan Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jaipan Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaipan Industries Ltd is ₹23.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jaipan Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jaipan Industries Ltd is 0 and 5.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jaipan Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaipan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaipan Industries Ltd is ₹30.13 and ₹57.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jaipan Industries Ltd?

Jaipan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.30%, 3 Years at 40.27%, 1 Year at 11.29%, 6 Month at 5.96%, 3 Month at 11.48% and 1 Month at 18.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jaipan Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jaipan Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.91 %

