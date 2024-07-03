SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹40.02
Prev. Close₹40.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹40.02
Day's Low₹38.3
52 Week's High₹57.56
52 Week's Low₹30.13
Book Value₹6.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.96
9.39
8.02
7.91
Net Worth
4.14
15.49
14.12
14.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.62
22.09
25.47
27.58
yoy growth (%)
-33.79
-13.27
-7.62
40.54
Raw materials
-11.43
-17.62
-20.67
-21.33
As % of sales
78.19
79.76
81.15
77.35
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.8
-0.67
-0.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.17
0.18
3.28
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.13
-0.12
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.53
0.24
-1.74
3.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.79
-13.27
-7.62
40.54
Op profit growth
-8.64
-2.33
-81.63
192.04
EBIT growth
-5.05
-4.79
-83.98
324.98
Net profit growth
-18.92
-4.87
-94.23
8,722.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shirish Gotecha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravindra Mishra
Chairman & Managing Director
Veena J Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rakesh Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chandrakant Balde
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Munna Lal Babu Lal
Whole-time Director
J O Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jaipan Industries Ltd
Summary
Jaipan Industries Ltd. was incorporated on April 27, 1965. The Company is in the business of sales and service of Electronic Household Accessories. It has a worldwide network, single sales office, a warehouse and a workforce of over 50 people that sell a single product to about 1,00,000 + customers in India and Abroad. In 2007, the Company launched new models of Mixer Grinders, OvenToaster-Griller, Sandwich Toasters, Geysers, Non-Stick Products and new model of Washing Machine.
Read More
The Jaipan Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaipan Industries Ltd is ₹23.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jaipan Industries Ltd is 0 and 5.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaipan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaipan Industries Ltd is ₹30.13 and ₹57.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jaipan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.30%, 3 Years at 40.27%, 1 Year at 11.29%, 6 Month at 5.96%, 3 Month at 11.48% and 1 Month at 18.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.