Summary

Jaipan Industries Ltd. was incorporated on April 27, 1965. The Company is in the business of sales and service of Electronic Household Accessories. It has a worldwide network, single sales office, a warehouse and a workforce of over 50 people that sell a single product to about 1,00,000 + customers in India and Abroad. In 2007, the Company launched new models of Mixer Grinders, OvenToaster-Griller, Sandwich Toasters, Geysers, Non-Stick Products and new model of Washing Machine.

