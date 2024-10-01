|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement-Corrigendum to the Notice of 58th Annual General Meeting(AGM)of the company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 09:30 a.m. (IST) through physical mode at 17, Jai Villa Compound, Cama Industrial Estate, Walbhat Road, Goregaon (EAST) Mumbai Mumbai city MH-400063 IN. As per attached Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
