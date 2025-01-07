iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaipan Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.4
(3.83%)
Jan 7, 2025

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.62

22.09

25.47

27.58

yoy growth (%)

-33.79

-13.27

-7.62

40.54

Raw materials

-11.43

-17.62

-20.67

-21.33

As % of sales

78.19

79.76

81.15

77.35

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.8

-0.67

-0.71

As % of sales

4.91

3.66

2.64

2.6

Other costs

-1.83

-2.96

-3.41

-1.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.54

13.42

13.41

5.98

Operating profit

0.63

0.69

0.71

3.87

OPM

4.34

3.14

2.79

14.05

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.13

-0.12

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.4

-0.42

-0.56

Other income

0.07

0.02

0.02

0.08

Profit before tax

0.14

0.17

0.18

3.28

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

0.17

0.18

3.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.14

0.17

0.18

3.28

yoy growth (%)

-18.92

-4.87

-94.23

8,722.95

NPM

0.99

0.81

0.74

11.9

