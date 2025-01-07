Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.62
22.09
25.47
27.58
yoy growth (%)
-33.79
-13.27
-7.62
40.54
Raw materials
-11.43
-17.62
-20.67
-21.33
As % of sales
78.19
79.76
81.15
77.35
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.8
-0.67
-0.71
As % of sales
4.91
3.66
2.64
2.6
Other costs
-1.83
-2.96
-3.41
-1.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.54
13.42
13.41
5.98
Operating profit
0.63
0.69
0.71
3.87
OPM
4.34
3.14
2.79
14.05
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.13
-0.12
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.4
-0.42
-0.56
Other income
0.07
0.02
0.02
0.08
Profit before tax
0.14
0.17
0.18
3.28
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
0.17
0.18
3.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.14
0.17
0.18
3.28
yoy growth (%)
-18.92
-4.87
-94.23
8,722.95
NPM
0.99
0.81
0.74
11.9
