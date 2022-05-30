Jaipan Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Jaipan Industries Limited is one amongst the few companies into the manufacturing of Electronic Household Accessory and has carried out a niche for them in this particular Electronic industry. The management of the company vests in the Board comprising of personnel with more than over a decade of hands-on industry experience. The day to day affairs are being managed by a team of experienced and qualified professionals.

The company always strives to achieve optimum performance at all levels by adhering to corporate governance practices which rests upon the four pillars of: transparency, disclosure, independent monitoring and fairness to all.

• A Competent management team is at the helm of affairs.

• The Board is strong with an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive directors, who represent the interest of all stakeholders.

• The Board effectively takes all key corporate decisions and is effectively in control of the company affairs.

• The management and employees have a stable environment.

The total revenue of the Company has been Rs. 23,38,11,701 as against the corresponding figure of Rs. 14,70,26,154 for the last year.

With the positive economic environment, the company is positioning itself to reach greater heights with increase in production of all its product groups. Continuous R & D initiatives have shown improvement in quality and in the introduction of new products. However, with the un-organized players in the Indian Market, more particularly in the small-scale sector, prices have been under constant pressure resulting in lower realization. This threat is being effectively met by constant product up gradation, cost reduction, avoidance of waste and going for high value component.

ANNEXURE-IV Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014] To The Board Of Directors

M/s. JAIPAN INDUSTRIES LIMITED CIN: L28991MH1965PLC013188

Registered office Address: 412, Floor 4, 17 G Vardhaman Chamber, Cawasji Patel Road, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai 400001

I have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/s. JAIPAN INDUSTRIES LIMITED (hereinafter called the "company"). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on my/our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, I hereby report that in my/our opinion, the company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March 2022, complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

(i) The Companies Act 2013 and the Rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed there under;

(iii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the Rules made there under;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the applicable rules and regulations made there under; - Not Applicable as there was no Foreign Direct Investment , Overseas Direct Investment or External Commercial Borrowing During the Period under review

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act);

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations) 2015; (c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share based Employee Benefit) Regulation, 2014; Not Applicable during the period under Review

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; not complied as website of the company

(f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client; ; Not Applicable during the period under Review

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009- Not Applicable during the period under Review

(h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 - Not Applicable during the period under Review

The other laws as are applicable specifically to the Company are complied during the period under review.

I have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India- (ii) The Listing Agreement entered into by the Company with BSE Ltd

During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above:

I further report that, during the year under review:

The Board of Directors of the Company is fails to constituted with proper balance of Executive, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda are sent at least seven days in advance, a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting. Majority decision is carried through while the dissenting members views are captured and recorded as part of the minutes.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

I further report that the company is under process of maintaining website as per the Regulation-46 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015.