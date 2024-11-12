iifl-logo-icon 1
Jaipan Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Jaipan Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
JAIPAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 6.00 p.m. inter alia to consider the following matters: 1. Consider and Approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Result for Quarter ended 30/09/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
1. Appointment of Mr. Vitthal Shankar Sontakke (DIN: 09100564) as an Additional (Non-Executive & Independent) Director of the Company wef 4th Septmeber,2024 till the ensuing Annual General Meeting at 30th September,2024. 2. Appointment of Prima Denish Parmar (DIN: 10081050) as an Additional (Non-Executive & Independent) Director of the Company wef 4th September,2024 till the ensuing Annual Genereal Meeting at 30th September,2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
JAIPAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June2024 2.Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Wednesday 14th August, 2024, Company hereby inform that: 1. The Board have approved the Unaudited Financial Statements, for the quarter ended 30st June, 2024 along with Limited Review report. 2. Took note of the resignation of Ravindra Mishra (DIN:06904573) from the position of Independent Director wef 7th August,2024 3. Took note of the resignation of Shirish Gotecha (DIN: 02877874) from the position of Independent Director wef 14th August,2024. 4. The Board have taken the note and approved the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-2024 issued by Shravan Gupta & Associates, Secretarial Auditors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
JAIPAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 4.00 p.m. inter alia to consider the following matters: 1. Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Further as intimated earlier vide announcement dated 29/03/2024 the Trading Window dealing in securities of the company which is closed from 01/04/2024 till 48 Hours from the conclusion of this meeting. Kindly take the above on your record and acknowledge the receipt. JAIPAN INDUSTRIES LTD. - 505840 - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Jaipan Industries Limited (The Company) For The Year Ended 31St March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05..2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
JAIPAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Consider and Approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 2.Any other matter with the permission of chair. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December,2023 alongwith Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

