Jalpac India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
6.89
6.89
6.89
6.89
Preference Capital
8.06
8.06
8.05
8.05
Reserves
-52.74
-48.2
-46.39
-44
Net Worth
-37.79
-33.25
-31.45
-29.06
Minority Interest
Debt
42.62
42.22
41.46
42.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.82
8.97
10.01
13.52
Fixed Assets
14.51
16.7
18.9
21.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-9.87
-7.83
-9.24
-8.24
Inventories
1.82
1.69
7.85
2.67
Inventory Days
44.65
25.51
124.83
Sundry Debtors
0.67
0.69
0.5
0.71
Debtor Days
16.43
10.41
7.95
Other Current Assets
2.25
2.18
3.47
1.75
Sundry Creditors
-7.14
-6.67
-10.36
-7.59
Creditor Days
175.17
100.69
164.74
Other Current Liabilities
-7.47
-5.72
-10.7
-5.78
Cash
0.18
0.09
0.33
0.57
Total Assets
4.82
8.96
9.99
13.52
