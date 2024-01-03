iifl-logo
Jalpac India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

6.89

6.89

6.89

6.89

Preference Capital

8.06

8.06

8.05

8.05

Reserves

-52.74

-48.2

-46.39

-44

Net Worth

-37.79

-33.25

-31.45

-29.06

Minority Interest

Debt

42.62

42.22

41.46

42.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.82

8.97

10.01

13.52

Fixed Assets

14.51

16.7

18.9

21.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-9.87

-7.83

-9.24

-8.24

Inventories

1.82

1.69

7.85

2.67

Inventory Days

44.65

25.51

124.83

Sundry Debtors

0.67

0.69

0.5

0.71

Debtor Days

16.43

10.41

7.95

Other Current Assets

2.25

2.18

3.47

1.75

Sundry Creditors

-7.14

-6.67

-10.36

-7.59

Creditor Days

175.17

100.69

164.74

Other Current Liabilities

-7.47

-5.72

-10.7

-5.78

Cash

0.18

0.09

0.33

0.57

Total Assets

4.82

8.96

9.99

13.52

