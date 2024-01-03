Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
14.87
24.17
22.95
yoy growth (%)
-38.46
5.33
Raw materials
-10.89
-17.03
-18.15
As % of sales
73.2
70.44
79.09
Employee costs
-2.47
-2.34
-2.12
As % of sales
16.65
9.69
9.27
Other costs
-3.86
-4.39
-2.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.94
18.18
12.86
Operating profit
-2.35
0.4
-0.28
OPM
-15.8
1.66
-1.23
Depreciation
-2.19
-2.2
-2.25
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Other income
0.02
0.02
0.16
Profit before tax
-4.53
-1.8
-2.38
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.53
-1.8
-2.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.53
-1.8
-2.38
yoy growth (%)
151.38
-24.37
NPM
-30.48
-7.46
-10.39
