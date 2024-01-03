iifl-logo
Jalpac India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

14.87

24.17

22.95

yoy growth (%)

-38.46

5.33

Raw materials

-10.89

-17.03

-18.15

As % of sales

73.2

70.44

79.09

Employee costs

-2.47

-2.34

-2.12

As % of sales

16.65

9.69

9.27

Other costs

-3.86

-4.39

-2.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.94

18.18

12.86

Operating profit

-2.35

0.4

-0.28

OPM

-15.8

1.66

-1.23

Depreciation

-2.19

-2.2

-2.25

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Other income

0.02

0.02

0.16

Profit before tax

-4.53

-1.8

-2.38

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.53

-1.8

-2.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.53

-1.8

-2.38

yoy growth (%)

151.38

-24.37

NPM

-30.48

-7.46

-10.39

