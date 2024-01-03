Jalpac India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-4.53
-1.8
-2.38
Depreciation
-2.19
-2.2
-2.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.81
1.23
Other operating items
Operating
-8.53
-2.77
Capital expenditure
0
0
Free cash flow
-8.53
-2.76
Equity raised
-96.4
-92.77
Investing
0
0
Financing
6.06
6.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-98.88
-89.52
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.