|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
6.89
6.89
6.89
6.89
Preference Capital
8.06
8.06
8.05
8.05
Reserves
-52.74
-48.2
-46.39
-44
Net Worth
-37.79
-33.25
-31.45
-29.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
14.87
24.17
22.95
yoy growth (%)
-38.46
5.33
Raw materials
-10.89
-17.03
-18.15
As % of sales
73.2
70.44
79.09
Employee costs
-2.47
-2.34
-2.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-4.53
-1.8
-2.38
Depreciation
-2.19
-2.2
-2.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.81
1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.46
5.33
Op profit growth
-682.77
-242.07
EBIT growth
153.92
-24.83
Net profit growth
151.38
-24.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
84.88
79.29
73.08
Excise Duty
6.73
7.42
6.65
Net Sales
78.15
71.86
66.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0.46
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,221.6
|50.44
|11,087.67
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,710.7
|25.44
|8,620.84
|73.63
|0.32
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
231.75
|35.33
|7,411.1
|63.7
|2.93
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
780
|15.65
|5,046.4
|96.61
|0.9
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
603.05
|20.3
|4,354.71
|71.21
|0.5
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Madhukar Jalan
Nominee (PICUP)
D K Sharma
Village Tularampur,
PO Mota Haldu Haldwani Tehsil,
Uttarakhand - 262402
Tel: 91-5946-42513/38
Website: http://www.jalpacindia.com
Email: jalpac@vsnl.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
