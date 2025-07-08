iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Jalpac India Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Jalpac India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jalpac India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:26 PM
Sep-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 40.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jalpac India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

6.89

6.89

6.89

6.89

Preference Capital

8.06

8.06

8.05

8.05

Reserves

-52.74

-48.2

-46.39

-44

Net Worth

-37.79

-33.25

-31.45

-29.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

14.87

24.17

22.95

yoy growth (%)

-38.46

5.33

Raw materials

-10.89

-17.03

-18.15

As % of sales

73.2

70.44

79.09

Employee costs

-2.47

-2.34

-2.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-4.53

-1.8

-2.38

Depreciation

-2.19

-2.2

-2.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.81

1.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.46

5.33

Op profit growth

-682.77

-242.07

EBIT growth

153.92

-24.83

Net profit growth

151.38

-24.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

84.88

79.29

73.08

Excise Duty

6.73

7.42

6.65

Net Sales

78.15

71.86

66.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0.46

0.25

View Annually Results

Jalpac India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,221.6

50.4411,087.6765.130.16369.1499.25

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

3,710.7

25.448,620.8473.630.32515.67994.74

EPL Ltd

EPL

231.75

35.337,411.163.72.93316.732.15

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

780

15.655,046.496.610.9704.83324.24

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

603.05

20.34,354.7171.210.51,947.09449.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jalpac India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Madhukar Jalan

Nominee (PICUP)

D K Sharma

Registered Office

Village Tularampur,

PO Mota Haldu Haldwani Tehsil,

Uttarakhand - 262402

Tel: 91-5946-42513/38

Website: http://www.jalpacindia.com

Email: jalpac@vsnl.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Jalpac India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jalpac India Ltd share price today?

The Jalpac India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Jalpac India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jalpac India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jalpac India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jalpac India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jalpac India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jalpac India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jalpac India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jalpac India Ltd?

Jalpac India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.48%, 3 Years at 0.39%, 1 Year at 78.21%, 6 Month at 162.26%, 3 Month at 19.42% and 1 Month at 5.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jalpac India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jalpac India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jalpac India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.