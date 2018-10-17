iifl-logo
James Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

11.62
(-4.99%)
Oct 17, 2018|12:52:52 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

45.51

45.51

45.51

45.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-61.87

-38.84

-18.74

4.56

Net Worth

-16.36

6.66

26.77

50.07

Minority Interest

Debt

132.43

117.88

107.4

96.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

116.07

124.55

134.17

146.82

Fixed Assets

113.17

122.19

133.56

148.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.07

-2.19

-2.17

-3.63

Inventories

2.06

0.65

0.73

0.49

Inventory Days

40.96

11.65

12.91

8.02

Sundry Debtors

1.87

2

2.05

1.17

Debtor Days

37.18

35.87

36.26

19.16

Other Current Assets

1.83

1.95

1.26

1.17

Sundry Creditors

-3.32

-3.18

-3.34

-3.91

Creditor Days

66.02

57.03

59.08

64.03

Other Current Liabilities

-2.51

-3.61

-2.87

-2.55

Cash

2.98

4.56

2.8

2.15

Total Assets

116.08

124.56

134.19

146.83

