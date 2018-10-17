James Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
45.51
45.51
45.51
45.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-61.87
-38.84
-18.74
4.56
Net Worth
-16.36
6.66
26.77
50.07
Minority Interest
Debt
132.43
117.88
107.4
96.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
116.07
124.55
134.17
146.82
Fixed Assets
113.17
122.19
133.56
148.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.07
-2.19
-2.17
-3.63
Inventories
2.06
0.65
0.73
0.49
Inventory Days
40.96
11.65
12.91
8.02
Sundry Debtors
1.87
2
2.05
1.17
Debtor Days
37.18
35.87
36.26
19.16
Other Current Assets
1.83
1.95
1.26
1.17
Sundry Creditors
-3.32
-3.18
-3.34
-3.91
Creditor Days
66.02
57.03
59.08
64.03
Other Current Liabilities
-2.51
-3.61
-2.87
-2.55
Cash
2.98
4.56
2.8
2.15
Total Assets
116.08
124.56
134.19
146.83
