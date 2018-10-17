Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
18.35
20.35
20.63
22.28
yoy growth (%)
-9.81
-1.37
-7.42
24.96
Raw materials
-2.71
-3.36
-3.2
-3.87
As % of sales
14.79
16.55
15.53
17.4
Employee costs
-5.59
-5.3
-4.68
-4.43
As % of sales
30.45
26.06
22.72
19.88
Other costs
-9.75
-7.35
-7.42
-7.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.15
36.15
36
33.4
Operating profit
0.29
4.31
5.3
6.53
OPM
1.59
21.22
25.73
29.31
Depreciation
-9.33
-11.58
-14.92
-9.59
Interest expense
-14.56
-13.01
-13.8
-7.25
Other income
0.33
0.17
0.15
0.18
Profit before tax
-23.27
-20.09
-23.25
-10.12
Taxes
0
0
-0.04
0
Tax rate
0
0
0.19
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-23.27
-20.09
-23.3
-10.12
Exceptional items
0.24
0
0
0
Net profit
-23.03
-20.09
-23.29
-10.12
yoy growth (%)
14.61
-13.73
130.02
571.66
NPM
-125.49
-98.74
-112.9
-45.43
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.