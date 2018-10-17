iifl-logo
iifl-logo

James Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.62
(-4.99%)
Oct 17, 2018|12:52:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR James Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

18.35

20.35

20.63

22.28

yoy growth (%)

-9.81

-1.37

-7.42

24.96

Raw materials

-2.71

-3.36

-3.2

-3.87

As % of sales

14.79

16.55

15.53

17.4

Employee costs

-5.59

-5.3

-4.68

-4.43

As % of sales

30.45

26.06

22.72

19.88

Other costs

-9.75

-7.35

-7.42

-7.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.15

36.15

36

33.4

Operating profit

0.29

4.31

5.3

6.53

OPM

1.59

21.22

25.73

29.31

Depreciation

-9.33

-11.58

-14.92

-9.59

Interest expense

-14.56

-13.01

-13.8

-7.25

Other income

0.33

0.17

0.15

0.18

Profit before tax

-23.27

-20.09

-23.25

-10.12

Taxes

0

0

-0.04

0

Tax rate

0

0

0.19

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-23.27

-20.09

-23.3

-10.12

Exceptional items

0.24

0

0

0

Net profit

-23.03

-20.09

-23.29

-10.12

yoy growth (%)

14.61

-13.73

130.02

571.66

NPM

-125.49

-98.74

-112.9

-45.43

James Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR James Hotels Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.