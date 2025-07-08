Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹11.62
Prev. Close₹12.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹11.62
Day's Low₹11.62
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-72.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
45.51
45.51
45.51
45.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-61.87
-38.84
-18.74
4.56
Net Worth
-16.36
6.66
26.77
50.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
18.35
20.35
20.63
22.28
yoy growth (%)
-9.81
-1.37
-7.42
24.96
Raw materials
-2.71
-3.36
-3.2
-3.87
As % of sales
14.79
16.55
15.53
17.4
Employee costs
-5.59
-5.3
-4.68
-4.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-23.27
-20.09
-23.25
-10.12
Depreciation
-9.33
-11.58
-14.92
-9.59
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
0
Working capital
0.66
1.76
2.28
-2.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.81
-1.37
-7.42
24.96
Op profit growth
-93.24
-18.64
-18.72
37.71
EBIT growth
22.86
-25.09
229.49
6,983.08
Net profit growth
14.61
-13.73
130.02
571.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
739.35
|75.14
|1,05,241.46
|481.2
|0.3
|1,476.33
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
223.55
|66.53
|46,524.58
|264.05
|0
|973.43
|53.08
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
371.85
|34.43
|23,254.17
|331.77
|0.4
|727.82
|67.88
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
859.7
|109.52
|18,783.62
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.08
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
783.85
|133.08
|18,306.16
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Haravtar Singh Arora
Company Secretary
Puja Sharma
Additional Director
Ronica Bedi
Block 10,
Sector 17-A,
Chandigarh - 160017
Tel: 0172-6600000
Website: -
Email: -
Block No 10,
Sector 17,
Chandigarh - 160 017
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
James Hotels Ltd., (JHL) was incorporated in the name of Mehfil Restaurants & Hotels Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to James Hotels Ltd in 1992 and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained.The...
Read More
