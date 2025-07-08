iifl-logo
James Hotels Ltd Share Price Live

11.62
(-4.99%)
Oct 17, 2018|12:52:52 PM

  • Open11.62
  • Day's High11.62
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close12.23
  • Day's Low11.62
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-72.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

James Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

James Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

James Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

James Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:41 PM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.64%

Foreign: 42.64%

Indian: 10.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 47.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

James Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

45.51

45.51

45.51

45.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-61.87

-38.84

-18.74

4.56

Net Worth

-16.36

6.66

26.77

50.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

18.35

20.35

20.63

22.28

yoy growth (%)

-9.81

-1.37

-7.42

24.96

Raw materials

-2.71

-3.36

-3.2

-3.87

As % of sales

14.79

16.55

15.53

17.4

Employee costs

-5.59

-5.3

-4.68

-4.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-23.27

-20.09

-23.25

-10.12

Depreciation

-9.33

-11.58

-14.92

-9.59

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

0

Working capital

0.66

1.76

2.28

-2.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.81

-1.37

-7.42

24.96

Op profit growth

-93.24

-18.64

-18.72

37.71

EBIT growth

22.86

-25.09

229.49

6,983.08

Net profit growth

14.61

-13.73

130.02

571.66

No Record Found

James Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

739.35

75.141,05,241.46481.20.31,476.3379.07

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

223.55

66.5346,524.58264.050973.4353.08

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

371.85

34.4323,254.17331.770.4727.8267.88

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

859.7

109.5218,783.62133.430484.34141.08

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

783.85

133.0818,306.1657.170162.14192.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT James Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Haravtar Singh Arora

Company Secretary

Puja Sharma

Additional Director

Ronica Bedi

Registered Office

Block 10,

Sector 17-A,

Chandigarh - 160017

Tel: 0172-6600000

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Block No 10,

Sector 17,

Chandigarh - 160 017

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

James Hotels Ltd., (JHL) was incorporated in the name of Mehfil Restaurants & Hotels Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to James Hotels Ltd in 1992 and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained.The...
Reports by James Hotels Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the James Hotels Ltd share price today?

The James Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of James Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of James Hotels Ltd is ₹9.30 Cr. as of 17 Oct ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of James Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of James Hotels Ltd is 0 and -0.16 as of 17 Oct ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of James Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a James Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of James Hotels Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 Oct ‘18

What is the CAGR of James Hotels Ltd?

James Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.29%, 3 Years at -29.17%, 1 Year at -57.82%, 6 Month at -38.36%, 3 Month at -12.63% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of James Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of James Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.95 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 47.04 %

